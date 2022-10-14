Up to 18,000 Jobs Available at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® Nationwide

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® and its independently owned and operated franchisees are hiring up to 18,000 people for the upcoming 2023 tax season. The company and franchisees are hoping to fill these positions at more than 5,000 locations nationwide1 during a National Hiring Week, the week of October 24, 2022, as well as a National Hiring Day, on November 30, 2022, at participating offices. These events are open to the public and job seekers can interview on site, with qualifying candidates getting offers.

To find a position, job seekers should visit https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/careers/local-office-careers/ or visit directly with a nearby Jackson Hewitt office.

Jackson Hewitt and its independently owned and operated franchisees are hiring for a variety of full- and part-time positions and opportunities vary by each location. There are available positions in customer service, tax preparation, store management, and more. These positions can offer potential employees flexible hours and seasonal employment during tax season, including the opportunity to come back year after year.

“We’re excited to continue hiring thousands of hardworking people for seasonal employment in the communities we live and work in,” said Greg Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. “This year we anticipate our need for Tax Pros to be strong as the demand for assisted tax preparation is steady due to continued tax law changes that impact income tax returns as well as complexities at the IRS. We pride ourselves on making sure customers get the biggest tax refund they deserve and that starts by providing our Tax Pros an education that will benefit their long-term career goals as well as their personal lives.”

Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees provide entry-level training for those who wish to be Tax Pros but don’t have previous experience through Jackson Hewitt Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Courses2. These classes provide people an understanding of several tax topics, including what information the IRS and state require, filing basics, and an in-depth knowledge of key tax credits and deductions to make sure that every customer gets the biggest refund. Jackson Hewittand its franchisees also offer intermediate and advanced courses for the opportunity to earn continuing education credits for enrolled agents and experienced tax preparers. Course graduates will receive a certificate of completion and may earn IRS continuing education credit.3 Courses could be offered in-person, virtually, or online.4

“I started in a customer support role 18 tax seasons ago at Jackson Hewitt and have since transitioned into being a Tax Pro; I’ve stayed this long because it’s a great place to work,” said Marleah Yerkes, a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro in Horseheads, New York. “Management is not only family oriented, but very flexible and they work around my schedule, as well as my coworkers – in fact, many people have a primary job and Jackson Hewitt is flexible to when I’m available. I also love being personable with clients and being able to ‘wow’ them during tax season. In a way, I bring positivity to their life by guaranteeing that their income taxes are well taken care of, especially during hard times.”

Both candidates with tax preparation experience and those looking to start a new career should visithttps://www.jacksonhewitt.com/careers/local-office-careers/ or visit a participating office during National Hiring Week during the week of October 24 as well as National Hiring Day on November 30. To learn more about or enroll in tax education training, visit jacksonhewitt.com/tax-preparation-classes.