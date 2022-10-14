ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Up to 18,000 Jobs Available at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® Nationwide

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BDHY_0iYLqN4p00

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® and its independently owned and operated franchisees are hiring up to 18,000 people for the upcoming 2023 tax season. The company and franchisees are hoping to fill these positions at more than 5,000 locations nationwide1 during a National Hiring Week, the week of October 24, 2022, as well as a National Hiring Day, on November 30, 2022, at participating offices. These events are open to the public and job seekers can interview on site, with qualifying candidates getting offers.

To find a position, job seekers should visit https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/careers/local-office-careers/ or visit directly with a nearby Jackson Hewitt office.

Jackson Hewitt and its independently owned and operated franchisees are hiring for a variety of full- and part-time positions and opportunities vary by each location. There are available positions in customer service, tax preparation, store management, and more. These positions can offer potential employees flexible hours and seasonal employment during tax season, including the opportunity to come back year after year.

“We’re excited to continue hiring thousands of hardworking people for seasonal employment in the communities we live and work in,” said Greg Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. “This year we anticipate our need for Tax Pros to be strong as the demand for assisted tax preparation is steady due to continued tax law changes that impact income tax returns as well as complexities at the IRS. We pride ourselves on making sure customers get the biggest tax refund they deserve and that starts by providing our Tax Pros an education that will benefit their long-term career goals as well as their personal lives.”

Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees provide entry-level training for those who wish to be Tax Pros but don’t have previous experience through Jackson Hewitt Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Courses2. These classes provide people an understanding of several tax topics, including what information the IRS and state require, filing basics, and an in-depth knowledge of key tax credits and deductions to make sure that every customer gets the biggest refund. Jackson Hewittand its franchisees also offer intermediate and advanced courses for the opportunity to earn continuing education credits for enrolled agents and experienced tax preparers. Course graduates will receive a certificate of completion and may earn IRS continuing education credit.3 Courses could be offered in-person, virtually, or online.4

“I started in a customer support role 18 tax seasons ago at Jackson Hewitt and have since transitioned into being a Tax Pro; I’ve stayed this long because it’s a great place to work,” said Marleah Yerkes, a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro in Horseheads, New York. “Management is not only family oriented, but very flexible and they work around my schedule, as well as my coworkers – in fact, many people have a primary job and Jackson Hewitt is flexible to when I’m available. I also love being personable with clients and being able to ‘wow’ them during tax season. In a way, I bring positivity to their life by guaranteeing that their income taxes are well taken care of, especially during hard times.”

Both candidates with tax preparation experience and those looking to start a new career should visithttps://www.jacksonhewitt.com/careers/local-office-careers/ or visit a participating office during National Hiring Week during the week of October 24 as well as National Hiring Day on November 30. To learn more about or enroll in tax education training, visit jacksonhewitt.com/tax-preparation-classes.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
HOMELESS
CNN

Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation

CNN — Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
BUSINESS
agupdate.com

New and retiring farmers can benefit from beginning farmer tax credit

Ask any beginning farmer or rancher about the greatest challenge to starting an operation, and the most common answer is access to land and operational assets. A program aimed at helping new producers get a head start, while giving back to farmers and ranchers ready to pass on assets, may be able to help.
NEBRASKA STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

House Republican Introduces Bill to Give Money From IRS To The Department Of Defense

US Congressman Mike Garcia, Representative of California's 25th District (Republican)House Creative Services. This week, House Republican Mike Garcia introduced a bill (H.R.9131), titled the Prioritizing Our Troops Over Tax Collectors Act, to transfer funds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to the Department of Defense. The new bill’s stated purposes is the reallocating of the recent $80 billion over 10 years earmarked for the IRS by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to give military servicemen a pay raise. The proposed bill has been referred to the Committee on Ways and Means, as well as the Committee on Armed Services, for consideration.
Lootpress

Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Businesses Push Treasury for Rules Tweaking Book Income Tax

Comments focus on what belongs in, out of income subject to tax. Business, advocacy, and academic groups are starting to weigh in on how the Treasury Department should clarify and implement the new minimum tax on companies’ financial-statement income. In a series of comment letters that Treasury released Tuesday,...
INCOME TAX
calmatters.network

Silver Taube: Epidemic of unpaid labor in rehab programs must be stopped

Unpaid work-based programs are often the cornerstone of alcohol and drug rehab. In a July 7, 2020 article that is part of a Reveal investigative series on these programs, reporter Shoshana Walter said her team identified at least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states that required unpaid labor from participants. They found that, in recent years, at least 60,000 people have gone through these programs annually. Some participants work at thrift stores or car washes, and others work at profitable corporations such as Exxon, Shell, Walmart and Tyson.
HEALTH
KYW News Radio

Follow these steps to use the new student loan forgiveness beta test

Eligible people in the U.S. with student loan debt can follow some easy steps to submit their applications through a beta launch of the nation’s debt forgiveness program. First, they should head to https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application. There, applicants will fill out a form titled “borrower information.”. They’ll be asked to...
COLLEGES
Benzinga

Self-Employment Laws Go Into Effect: This Day In Market History

Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. On this day in 1962, The Self-Employed Individual Retirement Act became federal law. The law permits certain self-employed individuals to be treated as employees for the purpose of pension, annuity and profit-sharing plans. Where The...
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy