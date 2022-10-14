Read full article on original website
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
Bolton said the US needs to make it clear that Putin will be eliminated if he uses nuclear weapons. Putin is "signing a suicide note" if he orders the use of nukes, Bolton said. He mentioned Iranian general Qassem Soleimani as an example of what happens to "a threat to...
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Putin Knows He Would Be 'Unable' To 'Preserve' Own Life After Launching A Nuclear Attack, Says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would not survive a nuclear attack if the latter decided to use weapons involved in such an attack in the war against Ukraine. What Happened: Zelenskyy, while addressing a gathering at Lowy Institute international think tank in Sydney via video...
Putin Will Be Abandoned by Iran, China if Russia Uses Nuke: James Stavridis
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said Sunday that Moscow would be abandoned by its allies—including Iran and China—if Russian President Vladimir Putin used a nuclear weapon on Ukraine. Stavridis' comments came after the Russian leader issued a nuclear threat over Ukraine in...
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’
According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission
Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly...
Putin's top spokesman slapped down warlord Kadyrov's call to use nuclear weapons
The Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, called for the use of low-yield nukes. Putin's top spokesman responded by calling for "objective assessments" in discussing nuclear war. The statements came after multiple mentions — veiled or otherwise — of a nuclear strike. Russian President Vladimir Putin's top...
US nukes could be deployed to Poland as nuclear war fears loom and Russia warns of military clash with West
POLAND is open to the United States deploying nuclear weapons on its soil, the country’s president has said. Andrzej Duda said the NATO member wanted to be part of the alliance’s nuclear sharing scheme, as Russia warns of a military clash with America over its support for Ukraine.
Biden’s Loose Lips Make the Nuclear Threat Worse
President Joe Biden is right to be concerned about Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats. As Russia’s military flounders in Ukraine, it is replacing military commanders with the architects of Russia’s campaigns in Syria, dropping even the pretense of targeting militarily significant objectives, expanding its war aims, and hinting darkly about using nuclear weapons against both Ukraine and its Western supporters.
We will not be intimidated by Russia's nuclear threats, NATO tells Moscow
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - NATO will closely monitor Russia's upcoming nuclear exercise but not be cowed into dropping support for Ukraine by Moscow's veiled nuclear threats, the alliance's chief said on Thursday.
U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
John Bolton Suggests U.S. Could Take Out Putin if He Uses Nuclear Weapons
"We need to make clear if Putin were to order the use of a tactical nuclear weapon he would be signing a suicide note," Bolton said.
Is this how nuclear war starts?
Putin is cornered and insists he’s not bluffing. Will his nuclear blackmail backfire?
Kim Jong Un Issues New Nuclear Warning as U.S. Boosts Deterrence in Korea
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of a "long-range strategic cruise missile" in what he said was a "warning to the enemy."
Nuclear Threat: Putin Warns the West Not to Attack Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war with the West. Putin warns any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response. With Russian forces retreating from parts of Ukraine, some believe Putin’s statement is just saber-rattling. However, foreign policy expert Harry Kazianis believes the threat can't be dismissed completely.
It's time to take Kim Jong Un and his nuclear threats seriously
As the West frets over the possibility of Vladimir Putin turning to nuclear weapons in Ukraine, there is a risk that similar threats posed by another pariah leader are not being treated as seriously – those of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The isolationist East Asian nation has conducted seven nuclear-capable missile blasts over the course of 15 days, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, 2022. One flew over Japan, plunging into the Pacific after flying 2,800 miles – a distance that puts the U.S. military base in Guam within range. Then, on Oct. 10 – the 77th anniversary of the...
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
Russia Ally Belarus Preparing for War as Ukraine Fight Drags Into Winter
The Belarusian government has begun stockpiling weapons and securing at least 5,000 places of shelter in case of missile attacks.
Russia-Ukraine war live: several blasts hit central Kyiv; conflict has pushed four million children into poverty, says UN
Russia launched at least three strikes on Kyiv early Monday morning; 19% increase in children living in poverty in Europe and central Asia since 2021
