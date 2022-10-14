UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School.

The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.

There is no immediate threat to students at either school at this time.

Please use this opportunity to talk to your kids about internet safety and not adding or talking to strangers.

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Extra precautions will occur at Beckley-Stratton Middle School today after an alleged threat was seen on social media.

Concerned parents reached out to Lootpress about an alleged threat that was seen on Snapchat. The message said, “BSMS shooting soon.”

Lootpress reached out to Superintendent David Price, who told us that a guardian saw the message from a student on social media and called the police. Police then notified school personnel. Price said the investigation into the situation lasted all night and is still ongoing.

Price continued that extra precautions were taken, and multiple agencies were part of the investigation. He said that they take these threats very seriously, and maximum charges will be pressed.