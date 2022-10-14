ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Delight announces new cinnamon churro iced coffee flavor

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
(LOOTPRESS) – International Delight Iced Coffee is thrilling Flavor Nation this fall with the launch of its NEW Cinnamon Churro Iced Coffee. On shelves now, the brand known for its flavor innovation is giving iced coffee lovers a new offering with the taste of sweet and spice, inspired by the fresh-made churros they know and love. One sip of International Delight Cinnamon Churro Iced Coffee delights tastebuds with an unmistakable, indulgent creaminess perfectly blended with a burst of sweet cinnamon flavor. The new, modern offering taps into emerging trends of international and dessert-inspired products, bringing a new kind of party on ice to the brand’s lineup, unlike any other iced coffee on grocery shelves today.

Following successful collaborations with iconic brands like Reese’s® and Hershey’s, International Delight Iced Coffee is proud to continue its reputation for flavor innovation with the release of its Cinnamon Churro flavor. The popular dessert is clearly having its moment in the United States, so much so that the delectable treat is among the ten fastest growing desserts on menus.2 Similarly, iced coffee’s popularity has been skyrocketing among Millennials and Gen Z-ers who are bringing the cold coffee trend to the forefront of coffee culture and showing that it can be enjoyed year-round, no matter the weather.3 Additionally, 48% of consumers are interested in ready-to-drink coffees with indulgent flavors, indicating interest in ready-to-drink coffees that satisfy personal treat occasions4, such as International Delight Cinnamon Churro Iced Coffee. Transforming the flavors of fresh-made cinnamon churros into an indulgent iced coffee, we believe the brand’s Cinnamon Churro flavor is sure to be the tastiest drink of season that can be enjoyed right from the comfort of consumers’ own homes .

“International Delight is known for transforming everyday coffee moments into celebrations of self-expression and joy,” said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing for International Delight. “Consumers are clearly excited about the iconic and nostalgic flavor of churros, and we wanted to create a unique beverage that not only delivered on the dessert’s rising popularity but was also truly different from other ready-to-drink iced coffees in stores right now. We are thrilled to give our fans the ability to indulge in the delectable treat any season for any reason, right from the comfort of their home with International Delight Cinnamon Churro Iced Coffee.”

International Delight Cinnamon Churro Iced Coffee is available now in 64 oz. cartons with an SRP of $4.59 at major retailers nationwide. Consumers can stock their fridges with International Delight Iced Coffee everyday flavors such as Mocha, Caramel Macchiato, Vanilla and Reese’s as well as select light varieties. All of the International Delight Iced Coffee offerings are made with real milk, cream and cane sugar. Prefer hot coffee? Check out International Delight’s line of coffee creamers, including French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel Macchiato, and limited-edition Grinch-themed holiday creamers.

