Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
WISN
'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's murder
MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - A viral video taken on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 10 has led to protests and online outrage. The video shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Deangelo Wright said as a father, he felt compelled to intervene and protect the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
nypressnews.com
3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police, fire departments investigating arson, shots fired incident
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired and an apartment unit was set on fire Saturday night. Police say calls began coming in around 8:53 p.m. reporting shots fired into a building near 40th and West Florist Avenue. Several shots were fired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
WISN
Two teenagers shot, one in critical condition
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting near 65th and Congress Street. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both shot and sent to the hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition and the 17-year-old is expected to survive. Milwaukee police have not released additional details and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal collision near 4th and Holt; Greenfield man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles crashed on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, Oct. 14, police said. It happened near 4th and Holt around 11 p.m. Police said a 38-year-old Greenfield man was traveling east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle with four people inside. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam
RACINE, Wis. – Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched its crew right into history books. Aboard the Dragon capsule, mission commander Nicole Mann has gone where no other indigenous woman has gone before. “I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage. You know, it’s interesting. We’re all from very unique, different backgrounds,” said Mann. Mann, born in California and a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian tribes, is a Stanford-trained mechanical engineer and Marine F-18 fighter pilot. This is her first trip to space, almost a decade after being chosen to join NASA’s astronaut class in 2013. “I’m thrilled to be joining the NASA team and looking forward to the next two years of training,” said Mann. Despite tensions between the US and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, in space the countries are still cooperating. A Russian cosmonaut was aboard a SpaceX capsule for the first time ever. The crew of four will spend the next five months conducting hundreds of experiments aboard the International Space Station. SEE MORE: Russian Launches To Space From US, 1st Time In 20 Years.
3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash
GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department: 8 fires in 3 days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department reported eight structure fires and eight vehicle rollover accidents, in the span of three days, viaTwitter. The structure fires included multiple displaced residents and one fatality. Multiple injuries in the vehicle accidents, one rollover crash had a fatality. A 2.5-story fire had multiple people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
CBS 58
Congregation mourns pastor killed in reckless driving accident
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pastor Aaron Strong -- a father and husband -- is being remembered today by the Congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Downtown Milwaukee. 40-year-old Aaron Strong was killed Wednesday morning when a speeding driver blew a red light. Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Silva,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
wtmj.com
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
WISN
Milwaukee man late for jury duty charged in death of pastor
MILWAUKEE — Investigators have charged Jose Silva, 22, with second degree reckless homicide in the death of a Milwaukee pastor. Police say on Wednesday, October 12th, Silva ran a red light at the intersection 10th and Wells, crashing into a car driven by Aaron Strong, the pastor at Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee. Strong died at Froedtert Hospital shortly after arrival.
Comments / 3