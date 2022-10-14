Read full article on original website
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele. She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio. “There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being...
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
Young Latino Network hosts health fair in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Young Latino Network, which is an organization that works to empower the Latino community, hosted a health fair in Cleveland Saturday afternoon. Organizations such as the Employment Collaborative of Cuyahoga County, National Alliance on Mental Illness and MetroHealth were in attendance. Margie Colón, the Community Outreach...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Cleveland Resilience Project Approves Design Contract
A waterfront project dubbed the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) has won a key approval to move the design stage forward, reports Steven Litt on Cleveland.com. The multi-agency project would use clean dredged sediment to build a new island in Lake Erie north of the city’s shoreline. “In all, the CHEERS project could create 70 to 80 acres of new land along the shoreline, vastly benefiting communities on Cleveland’s East Side that have been walled off from the shoreline for decades.” The plan is meant to protect the Interstate 90 Shoreway from flooding and storm damage and make the coastline more resilient.
Meet the new president of the Cleveland NAACP
As a little girl, Kayla Griffin knew she had the qualities that would prepare her for the role she has today.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
New East Cleveland police chief aims to change public perception of department amid officer indictments
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland's embattled police force has a new leader who hopes to bring some stability to the troubled department. The department's previous chief is facing more than a dozen tax charges. Several other current and former members of the department face a host of other charges. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, officers Kyle Wood, Tyler Mundson, Brian Stoll and Daniel Toomer are accused of ramming into vehicles and assaulting the drivers while arresting them in March and April of this year.
Cleveland non-profit teams with Guardians’ food stands to fund kids education, sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Buying a soda, a slice of pizza or a hot dog at the Guardians game? Your money may be helping make kids’ dreams come true. Janene Hatch is the volunteer coordinator for Sports and Scholars Incorporated, a Cleveland non-profit that truly believes it takes a village to raise a child.
MetroHealth’s new $759 million Glick Center opens Nov. 5, signaling a new era of healthcare
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, caretakers will begin wheeling patients out of the old, cramped hospital on MetroHealth System’s W. 25th Street campus, and into the new, spacious Glick Center acute care hospital. Within 12 hours, the move will be complete, leaving the...
Berea places delinquent water, sewer bills on property taxes: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- The City of Berea has placed the unpaid water and sewer bills for 588 parcels of land on the county tax duplicate for collection. The delinquent charges include Berea water and sewer bills and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District fees. The water meter fee also is included.
Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31
AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
4 family members found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the Elyria Police Department discovered four family members dead inside a Lorain County Home. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police officers responded to a home...
University Heights breaks ground on first housing development since 1970s
The first new housing development to be built in University Heights in more than 50 years broke ground Oct. 14. City officials and representatives of Knez Homes, which will build 30 townhomes to be called South Taylor Place, assembled on South Taylor Road near Washington Boulevard to have a ceremonial shovel-and-dirt groundbreaking under blue skies and temperatures in the 50s.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will continue operating psychiatric emergency department at least into next year
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board has thrown its weight behind St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's psychiatric emergency department for the last 20 years, but when the Cleveland announced last month it would be restructuring and discontinuing inpatient medical, psychiatric, and substance addiction care, it was unclear what would become of the PED.
Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four related people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane after receiving a 911 call. Police said the caller reported that he...
