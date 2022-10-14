Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation
Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
KTBS
Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
KSLA
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that led to the death of a Doyline man. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 15 just after 11 p.m. on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. When troopers arrived, they discovered 41-year-old Marvin Champlain had crashed his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
KTBS
Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
KTBS
Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver
HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
myarklamiss.com
SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
KTBS
Doyline man dies in motorcycle accident, state police say
DOYLINE, La. - A 41-year-old Doyline man died Saturday night when his motorcycle ran off the road and he was ejected. State police said Marvin Champlain was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Louisiana Highway 527 at Junior Edwards Road when the accident occurred. Troopers said Champlain...
KSLA
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a deputy of 10 years has been fired and arrested after an investigation into the victimization of an elderly woman. On Oct. 14, CPSO announced on Facebook that Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has fired a ten-year deputy...
ktalnews.com
Doyline man dies in motorcycle crash
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Doyline man lost his life in a late-Saturday night motorcycle crash in Webster Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Marvin Champlain, 41, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner on Louisiana Highway 527 at Junior Edwards Road.
KSLA
SPD looking for missing teen from Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager that struggles with bipolar and ADHD is missing from Shreveport, Louisiana. On Oct. 10, Karter Maxie, 13, was last seen on the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street, in Shreveport. Maxie has ADHD and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described to be 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 lbs. Maxie had brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
KSLA
Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire
The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
KSLA
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A billowing cloud of black smoke could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport Friday morning. On Friday, Oct. 14, about 10 minutes before 11 a.m., more than 30 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire in the area. Chief Clarence Reese with...
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
KSLA
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The identity of a suspect has been released after reports that two people had been assaulted with a vehicle, one stabbed with a knife, and a camper intentionally set on fire. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple emergency calls about a disturbance...
Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
ktalnews.com
Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
KSLA
Massive fire near Linwood Bridge
The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023. State leaders talk workforce growth in...
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in S. Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash on E. 70th street claimed one person’s life Wednesday night. Around 7:20 p.m. EMS and police received a call to E. 70th St. near Thornhill Ave. Officers say the driver was traveling west on E.70th. The car hit a pedestrian when they stepped out into the street.
