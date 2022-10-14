ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation

Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that led to the death of a Doyline man. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 15 just after 11 p.m. on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. When troopers arrived, they discovered 41-year-old Marvin Champlain had crashed his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver

HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
HAUGHTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Doyline man dies in motorcycle accident, state police say

DOYLINE, La. - A 41-year-old Doyline man died Saturday night when his motorcycle ran off the road and he was ejected. State police said Marvin Champlain was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Louisiana Highway 527 at Junior Edwards Road when the accident occurred. Troopers said Champlain...
DOYLINE, LA
ktalnews.com

Doyline man dies in motorcycle crash

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Doyline man lost his life in a late-Saturday night motorcycle crash in Webster Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Marvin Champlain, 41, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner on Louisiana Highway 527 at Junior Edwards Road.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

SPD looking for missing teen from Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager that struggles with bipolar and ADHD is missing from Shreveport, Louisiana. On Oct. 10, Karter Maxie, 13, was last seen on the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street, in Shreveport. Maxie has ADHD and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described to be 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 lbs. Maxie had brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
GARLAND CITY, AR
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Massive fire near Linwood Bridge

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023. State leaders talk workforce growth in...
GARLAND CITY, AR
ktalnews.com

Pedestrian dies after crash in S. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash on E. 70th street claimed one person’s life Wednesday night. Around 7:20 p.m. EMS and police received a call to E. 70th St. near Thornhill Ave. Officers say the driver was traveling west on E.70th. The car hit a pedestrian when they stepped out into the street.
SHREVEPORT, LA

