Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
NBC Sports
Bruins forward A.J. Greer has all the makings of a fan favorite in Boston
BOSTON -- A.J. Greer has the potential to quickly become a fan favorite in Boston, especially if he continues to play like he did for the Bruins in Saturday night's home opener at TD Garden. Greer scored twice, picked up an assist, tallied four shots on net and played an...
theScore
Twitter map shows Avalanche, Maple Leafs are most popular Stanley Cup picks
The Colorado Avalanche are America's pick to take home the 2023 Stanley Cup, while a majority of Canadians predict the Toronto Maple Leafs will win it all this season, according to new Twitter data. A map created by Betonline.ag based on over 90,000 geotagged tweets from the last 30 days...
NBC Sports
Bruins' depth shining bright after starting new season with two wins
BOSTON -- Bruins players and management raved about the team's depth at Media Day earlier this week. That excitement and optimism, at least through the first two games of the 2022-23 NHL season, has been warranted. After the Bruins' top players -- primarily David Krejci (one goal, two assists) and...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Marner, Sammy & Minten
It was a different night, a different team, a different city, and thankfully a different result for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a poorly-played first game of the season in Montreal against their Original Six rival Canadiens, the Maple Leafs returned home and nursed out a 3-2 win against a far superior team than the Canadiens – the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
NBC Sports
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve
As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and part of the in-arena entertainment featured a “Look-A-Likes” segment. The Crypto.com...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Capitals – 10/13/22
The night after a loss in the season opener that head coach Sheldon Keefe described as “unacceptable”, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back in their home opener with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the season, which ended up being the game-winner, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 of 26 shots against his former team to help propel the Maple Leafs to their first victory of the season in front of their home crowd.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Matt Murray Already Dealing With Potential Injury
According to multiple insiders, including Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and David Alter of Sports Illustrated, goaltender Matt Murray may already be dealing with an injury for Toronto Maple Leafs. If so, that has to be incredibly frustrating news for both the player and the organization as both were hoping and, frankly, needed a healthy season from Murray if they were going to take a step forward this season.
NBC Sports
With stars off to slow starts, Caps ‘need everybody contributing’
WASHINGTON — The Capitals picked up a much-needed first win of the season Saturday, avoiding an 0-3 start with a decisive 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. A personnel shakeup on the top three forward lines and power play units saw immediate results as the second line scored and Washington picked up a goal with the man advantage.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks
Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
NBC Sports
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game
For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bergeron gives passionate message to Bruins after first win
Patrice Bergeron is one of the best leaders in the NHL, and the Boston Bruins captain put that skill set on full display after his team defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 in Wednesday night's NHL season opener. Bergeron gave a speech to the team in the locker room after the...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Considering Multiple Trades to Start 2022-23 Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs have started the 2022-23 campaign with a 1-1 record after a bounce-back performance in their home opener on Thursday night. While some of their core players appear to be set for big seasons, it’s their depth that’s standing out early on to start the year. General manager Kyle Dubas made a slew of moves throughout the summer and from the sounds of it, a couple more trades could be on the way.
NBC Sports
Early series win vs. Braves sets Phillies' rotation up nicely again for NLCS
Three series in a row, the Phillies have positioned themselves well for the games ahead by taking care of business early. In Houston, they won their series opener to clinch a playoff spot in Game 160, which allowed them to save Zack Wheeler for Game 1 of the wild-card series against the Cardinals.
NBC Sports
Astros sweep Mariners, so Seahawks-Cardinals game remains 4:05 p.m. ET
The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in 18 innings Saturday night in a six-hour, 22-minute marathon. That means the Seahawks-Cardinals game is not changing its start time as the Astros swept the best-of-five American League Division Series. The kickoff of the NFL game will take place at 4:05...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc
Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
NBA・
