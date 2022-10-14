ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CBS News

U.K. inflation jumped back over 10% in September, matching highest rate seen in 40 years

London — British inflation jumped back above 10 percent in September on soaring food prices, official data showed Wednesday, with the country gripped by a cost-of-living crisis bedeviling the government. The Consumer Prices Index accelerated to 10.1 percent on an annual basis, up from 9.9 percent in August, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Fed isn't about to back down from its inflation fight

Twelve days from now, the Federal Reserve will meet again, and expectations for the central bank's next moves are firming up. The consensus among investors: Persistently hot inflation means the Fed will need to continue with its string of aggressive interest rate hikes, which is unprecedented in the modern era.
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation

Asian shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation and awaited the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks fell in most regional markets but rose in Mumbai. China's ruling party congress is expected to wrap up Saturday with an endorsement...
Reuters

Japan authorities keep up warning against sharp yen decline

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities repeated their warnings about the yen's precipitous fall against the dollar on Wednesday, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying he was "meticulously" checking currency rates with more frequency, local media reported.
BBC

Pound sinks as UK economic uncertainty rises

The pound fell against the dollar on Friday as new figures showed a gloomy picture for the UK economy. Sterling slipped to $1.11, after rallying on Thursday as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned. However, it clawed back losses on Friday evening and was back up to around $1.12 against the...
Fortune

Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.

