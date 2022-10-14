ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D78VW_0iYLpqGl00

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.

According to NWS, the tornadoes were confirmed in West Allis, Burlington, Nashotah, and Lake Geneva. All were short-lived with winds between 65 miles per hour and 75 miles per hour.

The tornado in Nashotah occurred around 11:48 a.m. with peak winds at 65 miles per hour and a max width of 50 yards. It traveled for 0.6 miles.

In West Allis, the tornado began around 12:17 p.m. and traveled 3.2 miles. The tornado hit peak winds of 75 miles per hour and had a max width of 40 yards. It ended on 57th and West Stack Drive, which is in the City of Milwaukee, marking the first tornado in the city since 2000.

RELATED CONTENT: EF-0 tornado touched down in West Allis/Milwaukee, National Weather Service confirms

Around the same time, the tornado in Lake Geneva traveled for 2.4 miles at 65 miles per hour peak winds with a max width of 40 yards.

At 12:20 p.m., Burlington's tornado traveled for 4 miles with a max width of 25 yards.

The last time a tornado occurred in Wisconsin during the month of October was in 2019.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 5

Related
CBS 58

Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Monday turns bitterly cold with some places getting snow

Wisconsin will get its first true punch of polar air this week. A northwest wind kicks in this evening, dropping temperatures rather rapidly overnight. With that, a statewide freeze is likely as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Monday morning. Make sure to dress for winter, as wind chills...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
City
Burlington, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Nashotah, WI
City
Lake Geneva, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Blustery October winds blowing in lots of change, including some snow showers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Winds will be howling the next few days from the northwest. Some gusts could be higher than 40 mph, especially on Monday. Also, into Monday, wintry mix is possible with an upper air feature. On Sunday, it'll be mainly rain showers in the afternoon and evening as another front drops down from the north. Only a slight accumulation is possible with the snow, especially on grassy surfaces. A Freeze Warning is also in place for Monday morning as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

3 more tornadoes confirmed in southeast Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak, bringing the total that day to four. All of the tornadoes confirmed by the agencies were rated as EF-0 with none of them exceeding an estimated wind speed of 75...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Freeze Warning in effect for southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for southeastern Wisconsin starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday until 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 can be expected in portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#The Tornado#Ef 0#Mph
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph. The West Allis tornado was confirmed Thursday afternoon....
BURLINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Snow/rain mix across Wisconsin Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A raw day Friday that will feel more like November instead of October! We’re watching an area of snow showers closely that is moving in from the northwest. As those showers reach our area, we could have a few spots experiencing snow, a mix, or just rain. Up to an inch of snow could gather on the grass far to the north. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s in the afternoon, cooler up north in the upper 30s!
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KCCI.com

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy