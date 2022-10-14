Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.

According to NWS, the tornadoes were confirmed in West Allis, Burlington, Nashotah, and Lake Geneva. All were short-lived with winds between 65 miles per hour and 75 miles per hour.

The tornado in Nashotah occurred around 11:48 a.m. with peak winds at 65 miles per hour and a max width of 50 yards. It traveled for 0.6 miles.

In West Allis, the tornado began around 12:17 p.m. and traveled 3.2 miles. The tornado hit peak winds of 75 miles per hour and had a max width of 40 yards. It ended on 57th and West Stack Drive, which is in the City of Milwaukee, marking the first tornado in the city since 2000.

Around the same time, the tornado in Lake Geneva traveled for 2.4 miles at 65 miles per hour peak winds with a max width of 40 yards.

At 12:20 p.m., Burlington's tornado traveled for 4 miles with a max width of 25 yards.

The last time a tornado occurred in Wisconsin during the month of October was in 2019.

