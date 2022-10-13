ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old boy fatally shot five people in North Carolina, police say

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teenage suspect was hospitalized in critical condition following the shootings late Thursday afternoon.

Those killed were a racially diverse group and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said during a news conference Friday.

Among the dead was an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began.

Police identified the other victims as Nicole Conners, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16.

Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, was wounded and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday. A second police officer, Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was wounded and released from the hospital.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. Officials have not said how he was injured.

The shootings set off a massive police response and manhunt, with officers scouring an area of more than two miles before capturing the suspect, Patterson said. She said authorities have not yet determined a motive.

Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.”

“Today we’re sad, we’re angry, and we want to know the answers to all the questions,” Cooper said. “I think we all know the core truth: No neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”

The gunfire began about 5 p.m. Thursday in a residential area northeast of downtown Raleigh, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.

The Neuse River Greenway Trail, where some of the shootings occurred, runs behind houses in the Hedingham neighborhood, where the attack began. The trail runs about 27 miles along the river and connects to the popular Mountains-to-Sea Trail. The stretch behind the neighborhood is paved and lies down a grassy slope from the houses.

Woodrow Glass, a 74-year-old retiree, was a neighbor of Conners in the area where the shooting happened.

“Oh, she’s a great lady,” Glass said. “She was friendly with everybody in the neighborhood, spoke with everybody, had conversations with everybody and was really respected here. And we’re going to miss her. We’re truly going to miss her.”

Glass said the shooting illustrated the need for policies to keep guns out of the hands of juveniles. While the type of weapon used wasn’t clear, Glass noted that the gun had enough power to cause multiple deaths.

“Why would a kid have a gun like that? That he could cause that many deaths, you know?” Glass said.

Under North Carolina law, crimes committed by a 15-year-old would usually be adjudicated in juvenile court. But a juvenile court judge must transfer the case to Superior Court for the youth to be tried as an adult if the suspect is accused of first-degree murder and if the judge determines there is probable cause that the suspect committed the crime. Authorities have not commented on what charges the suspect could face.

The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country. Five people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, S.C.

On Wednesday night, two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence.

Police officers have been shot this week in Greenville, Miss.; Decatur, Ill.; Philadelphia; Las Vegas and central Florida. Two of those officers, one in Greenville and one in Las Vegas, were killed.

Thursday’s violence was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, according to the Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed, excluding the perpetrator.

Brooke Medina, who lives in the neighborhood bordering the greenway, was driving home about 5:15 p.m. when she saw about two dozen police cars race toward the residential area. She then saw ambulances speeding in the other direction, toward the closest hospital.

She and her husband, who was working from home with their four children, started contacting neighbors and realized there was a shelter-in-place order.

The family closed all of their window blinds, locked the doors and congregated upstairs together, said Medina, who works as a communications vice president at a think tank. The family listened to the police scanner and watched local news before going back downstairs once the danger seemed to have moved farther away from their home.

“We’re just going to hunker down for the rest of the night and be very vigilant. Keep all of our lights on, doors locked,” she said.

She described Hedingham as a sprawling, dense, tree-lined community full of single-family homes, duplexes and townhouses that are more moderately priced compared with other parts of the Raleigh area.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

