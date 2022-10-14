ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing group seeks reparations for African American community in Lansing

By Larry Wallace
 3 days ago
Prince Solace with the Justice League of Greater Lansing said African Americans in the city deserve opportunity, and he's taking a unique road to find it.

“The Justice League’s vision is to gain reparation for the 27,000 African Americans that are living Lansing,” Solace said.

The group’s goal is to raise $1 million in reparations by the end of 2023, and they’re hoping the money will come from white businesses, organizations and churches.

“This is not only important for the African American community, but it’s important for us,” said Pastor Stanley Jenkins.

Jenkins and his church, Lansing First Presbyterian, has already committed to donating $100,000 to the initiative.

“When we can acknowledge what has been done and what we have done, then that allows for all sorts of new opportunities to build our city together and to move forward,” Jenkins said.

Once the money is raised, it will be used to help African Americans in three main areas, housing, education and business.

“This is not about victimization, hand outs,” Solace said. “This is about things that were promised to our community 300 years ago, from our former president that was never fulfilled.”

If you’re interested in donating to the initiative, click here .

Comments / 6

Andrea Thomas
2d ago

what about reparations for the Native Amercans I think the culture that is almost dead deserves reparations not one that is still alive and thriving black owned businesses are everywhere in Lansing tell what Native American business owners do you see or how many Native Americans do you see at all

Reply
5
 

