CBS 58
Darrell Brooks trial to resume Monday, prosecution says case could wrap Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Darrell Brooks trial enters its third week in court, the state says the case could wrap up on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Defendant Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, after being accused of driving through the Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
CBS 58
Man shot late Saturday night near 25th & Rogers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 25th and Rogers Streets that took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. According to officials the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
WISN
Milwaukee man late for jury duty charged in death of pastor
MILWAUKEE — Investigators have charged Jose Silva, 22, with second degree reckless homicide in the death of a Milwaukee pastor. Police say on Wednesday, October 12th, Silva ran a red light at the intersection 10th and Wells, crashing into a car driven by Aaron Strong, the pastor at Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee. Strong died at Froedtert Hospital shortly after arrival.
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Officers embrace South Milwaukee district
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee's newest school resource officers are wasting no time getting to know the students, staff and parents. "I really wanted to come into the schools just to be involved in the community in a different capacity," Officer Jakob Horsley says. Horsley and Officer Adam Harnen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
CBS 58
Shots fired into building near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident into a building and an arson located near 40th and Florist. It happened at 8:53 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 15 and four apartments were struck. Police say nobody was struck, but one of the apartments struck did catch...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
Madison family says loved one fatally shot by deputy in Windsor: ‘We still don’t know exactly what happened’
A Madison family is devastated after they said it was their loved one, 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell, who was killed by an officer in the Village of Windsor.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
WISN
Protest, outrage over Milwaukee viral video
MILWAUKEE — A video from Milwaukee's south side sparked a firestorm on social media. The video led Community activist, Vaun Mayes, to organize a protest. The video shows a white man grabbing another, younger Black man by the neck while holding his bike back, preventing him from escaping. "This...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower
RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
