ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBbm7_0iYLpN7200

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Kimberly 3, Oshkosh West 1

OSHKOSH - The Papermakers dropped the first set and then won three straight to defeat the Wildcats 22-25, 25-8, 25-10, 25-19 to finish 9-0 in the Fox Valley Association and win the conference title for the second straight year.

Katie Schulz led Kimberly with 16 kills, while Eva Johnson had 15. Macy Herman had 41 assists.

Sydnee Nelson had seven kills and Maeve Lasky had six kills for Oshkosh West. MaKaelyn Clark and Kierstin Martin had nine assists each, and Maddi Choinski had 12 digs.

Appleton West 3, Oshkosh North 1

APPLETON - The Terrors defeated the Spartans 25-11, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21.

Appleton West was led by Audrey Rosenbaum with 16 kills, five blocks and five aces. Claire Crawford had 28 assists and Neveah Hernandez had 10 digs.

Kaukauna 3, Neenah 1

NEENAH - The Ghosts defeated the Rockets 25-11, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22 in a Fox Valley Association match.

Marissa Corso led Neenah with 12 kills, while Carly Stamm had eight. Leia Kersten had 19 assists for Neenah, while Elizabeth Oldenburg and Jenna Lawatsch had 16 and 15 digs, respectively.

Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Denmark 0

APPLETON - The Foxes dominated the Vikings en route to a 25-20, 25-11, 25-11 North Eastern Conference victory.

Leaders for Fox Valley Lutheran were Samantha Kempinger with 11 kills, Emma Nilson with nine kills, Annalise Patchett with six kills and six blocks, Kennedy Schmitz with six aces and 24 digs, Savanna Charron with an ace and 13 assists, and Ava Patchett with two aces and 11 assists.

MORE: Here are the Week 9 high school football schedules and scores

Freedom 3, Clintonville 0

CLINTONVILLE - The Irish topped the Truckers in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16.

Leading the way for Freedom were Eva Wall with 12 kills, Sydney Bartels with nine kills, Kierstin Kriewaldt with nine kills, Halle Srb with 12 digs and Rachel Koss with 32 assists.

Luxemburg-Casco 3, Little Chute 0

LUXEMBURG-CASCO - The Spartans were victorious over the Mustangs 25-19, 25-14, 25-11 in a North Eastern Conference match to claim their third consecutive conference title.

“It was a good win tonight,” Luxemburg-Casco coach Jeff Frey said, “Anna (Maass) always has her teams ready and they put a lot of pressure on us in Game 1. I like the way we responded. It was great night celebrating our seniors and capturing our third consecutive NEC championship.”

Alayna Deprez led Luxemburg-Casco with 27 assists. She also had seven digs, three aces and three blocks. Autumn Flynn and Kylie Hanson were 1-2 in kills with 10 and nine, respectively. Brooke VandeHei had 16 digs.

Weyauwega-Fremont 3, St. Mary Catholic 1

FOX CROSSING - The Warhawks knocked off the Zephyrs 25-8, 20-25, 27-25, 25-20 in a nonconference match.

Leaders for the Zephyrs were Lauren Fischer with 12 kills and 22 digs, Eliana Breen with eight kills, Katie Laemmrich with 17 digs and Olivia Noel with 16 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Mary Catholic 4, Omro 0

OMRO - AJ Groppel scored two goals and added an assist as the Zephyrs blanked the Foxes in nonconference action.

Groppel opened the scoring just 1:42 into the match, scoring on a direct kick from 25 yards out.

Kieran Barrientos made it 2-0 off an assist from Groppel at 33:17.

Groppel put the game out of reach when he stole the ball, took on two defenders and finished with a shot in the corner at the 44:37 mark.

Braeden Brenn then closed out the scoring off an assist from Barrientos at the 55:11 mark.

St. Mary Catholic’s Hunter Schreiber made six saves in net, while Omro’s Christopher Cieszynski made 11. The Zephyrs outshot the Foxes 24-8 as they closed out the regular season with an 11-3-2 record.

Stevens Point 2, Appleton East 0

APPLETON - The Panthers improved to 6-9-1 with the victory over the Patriots.

Appleton East is now 4-12-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA Individual State Tournament

Division 1 singles

First round

Sophia Jiang, Madison Memorial def. Mina Mangum, De Pere 6-0, 6-0

Sarah Horth, Sheboygan North def. Tinker Trent, Badger 6-2, 6-2

Madi Guillermo, Divine Savior Holy Angels won by default over Mia Bailey, Wausau West

Melissa Petrinski, Fond du Lac def. Sonya Agapov, Middleton 7-5, 7-5

Julia Gurholt, Kimberly def. Jordan Domnick, Ashwaubenon 6-3, 6-2

Tatum Thielman, Stevens Point def. Brianna Owens, Kimberly 6-1, 1-6, 10-6

Izzy Murray, Neenah def. Ava Erickson, Eau Claire Memorial 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Lily Holmberg, Hudson won by default over Alexis Kloth, Wausau West

Alex Madjun, Appleton North def. Lydia Sabat, Middleton 7-6 (5), 6-4

Khali Stephens, Bay Port def. Eliza Martin, Monona Grove 6-0, 6-1

Lucy Lawton, Notre Dame def. Izzy Brinkman, New Richmond 6-1, 6-3

Olivia Minikel, Manitowoc Lincoln bye

Second round

Gwen Hammond, Westosha Central def. Sarah Horth, Sheboygan North 6-1, 6-3

Melissa Petrinski, Fond du Lac def. Madi Guillermo, Divine Savior Holy Angels 6-1, 6-3

Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East def. Julia Gurholt, Kimberly 6-3, 6-4

Lexie Hankel, Janesville Craig def. Tatum Thielman 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Raster, Brookfield East def. Izzy Murray, Neenah 6-1, 6-3

Carolyn Schaefer, Divine Savior Holy Angels def. Alex Madjun, Appleton North 6-0, 6-1

Naisha Nagpal, Verona def. Khali Stephens, Bay Port 6-3, 6-4

Mana Usui, Franklin def. Lucy Lawton, Notre Dame 3-6, 7-5, 10-5

Olivia Minikel, Manitowoc def. Audrey Yu, Madison West 6-1, 7-5

Division 1 doubles

First round

Ana Cristescu/Sophia Fergus, De Pere bye

Hannah Kimmel/Ady Aranda, Nicolet def. Kennedy May/Lilia Root, Notre Dame 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

Julia Tackmier/Allison Roever, Green Bay Southwest def. Emily Goetz/Isabelle Gao, Madison West 6-4, 6-1

Danijela Dragicevic/Suri Johnson, Greendale def. Brooklyn Birschbach/Mia Bahr, Fond du Lac 6-4, 1-6, 10-7

Taylor Peterson/Hannah Dvorak, Manitowoc Lincoln def. Mary Sullivan/Natalia Welle, Notre Dame 7-6 (3), 7-5

Maddie Blanchard/Alison Abhold, Kettle Moraine def. Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes, Stevens Point 6-1, 6-2

Josie German/Rachelle Akwaboah, Franklin def. Karleigh Conradt/Mayghan Bongle, Ashwaubenon 6-4, 7-5

Natasa Pupovac/Katarina Zrnic, Greendale def. Madeline Diefenthaler/Ruth Krause, Pulaski 6-2, 6-0

Keagan Potter/Kate Conger, Oshkosh West bye

Division 2 singles

First round

Maria Laura Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic def. Maria Burrows, Kohler 3-6, 6-4, 10-5

Sophie Vande Slunt, St. Mary’s Springs def. Emilia Houwers, Whitewater 6-4, 6-1

Olivia Pethan, Fox Valley Lutheran bye

Natalie Cooper, Pacelli def. Misa Herriges, Shorewood 6-4, 6-2

Maggie McGinnis, Xavier def. Bella Rizzo, Kenosha St. Joseph 6-0, 6-0

Adel Schneider, St. Mary Catholic def. Brittany Martin, Regis 6-2, 6-0

Kate Jannette, Xavier def. Ava Bremer, Altoona 6-2, 6-2

Division 2 doubles

First round

Haley Erlich/Ella McDonald, University School Milwaukee def. Sophia Bauman/Grace Ogden, Xavier 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7

Emily Mofle/Natalie Nolin, Rice Lake def. Amelia Segelstrom/Jessica Griepentrog, Fox Valley Lutheran 6-2, 6-0

Sophia Torke/Grace Villwock, Kohler def. Sydney Johnson/Jamie Johnson, Edgewood 6-3, 6-3

Sylvia Fox/Ashley Ulset, Edgerton def. Declyn Tracy/Maria Elizabeth Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic 6-1, 6-3

Josie Rondestvedt/Bella Bauer, Altoona def. Addison Hervey/Gabby Stammer, Xavier 6-1, 6-0

Olivia Bergstrom/Eva Schneider, St. Mary Catholic def. Emma Larson/Emily Gronholz, Onalaska Luther 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3

Simran Bhatia/Riya Singh, Brookfield Academy def. Sophia Smallwood/Ava Potokar, Sheboygan Falls 6-1, 6-4

CROSS-COUNTRY

Fox Valley Association Championship

GIRLS

KAUKAUNA 37, NEENAH 60, KIMBERLY 81, APPLETON NORTH 88, OSHKOSH WEST 113, HORTONVILLE 150, APPLETON WEST 191, APPLETON EAST 202

Top 15 individuals: 1, McKenna Lowe KAU 18:54.3; 2, Mazie Olkowski NEE 18:56.6; 3, Sydney Fauske KAU 19:08.4; 4, Lauren Tears NEE 19:11.8; 5, Natalie Willes NEE 19:18.1; 6, Reese Fauske KAU 19:19.4; 7, Paige Morrell HOR 19:26.2; 8, Madison Krueger KIM 19:27.4; 9, Braelee Jodarski OW 19:33.1; 10, Jenna Kinas KAU 19:37.0; 11, Karissa Smith AN 19:38.8; 12, Faith Galica OW 19:39.0; 13, Elie Volheim-Bise KIM 19:45.5; 14, Ava Helmbrecht AN 19:48.0; 15, Sophia Scherwinski AN 19:54.0.

BOYS

NEENAH 38, APPLETON NORTH 55, KIMBERLY 67, KAUKAUNA 93, HORTONVILLE 160, OSHKOSH WEST 161, APPLETON WEST 179, APPLETON EAST 197, OSHKOSH NORTH 263

Top 15 individuals: 1, Aaron Schimke KAU 15:36.2; 2, Logan Salzmann KIM 15:45.5; 3, Jack Dorner NEE 16:34.1; 4, Carson Timm NEE 16:37.5; 5, Peter Olson AN 16:41.4; 6, Ian Cowell NEE 16:49.2; 7, Caleb Hardy AN 16:49.5; 8, Donald Voetberg AN 16:49.8; 9, Andrew Milhans KAU 16:55.0; 10, Tyce Scheetz AW 16:55.7; 11, Matt Leder KIM 17:00.2; 12, Braedy Klawikowski NEE 17:06.7; 13, Drew Gentile NEE 17:11.5; 14, Blake Radish HOR 17:21.6; 15, Jaden Sitzberger KIM 17:23.7.

Eastern Wisconsin Conference Championship

GIRLS

KIEL 27, TWO RIVERS 47, VALDERS 57, BRILLION 125, CHILTON 148, NEW HOLSTEIN 191, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 208, RONCALLI 221

Top 15 finishers: 1, Mikaela Helling TR 18:33.2; 2, Brooke Lau VAL 20:24.4; 3, Lily Watson KI 20:29.2; 4, Zoe Watson KI 20:32.1; 5, Addison Vogel KI 20:40.0; 6, Lillian Larson KI 20:49.2; 7, Alexis Alfson VAL 20:52.6; 8, Olivia Stanley TR 20:56.2; 9, Hailey Helms KI 21:02.2; 10, Hannah Welch VAL 21:31.0; 11, Breanne Kulpa TR 21:37.4; 12, Jayda Arenz KI 21:42.6; 13, Jenna Green TR 21:50.1; 14, Sophia Soukup TR 21:57.6; 15, Ashley Groothoff TR 21:58.2.

BOYS

KIEL 51, TWO RIVERS 79, VALDERS 92, BRILLION 94, CHILTON 100, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 116, RONCALLI 167, NEW HOLSTEIN INCOMPLETE TEAM

Top 15 finishers: 1, Connor Murphy SF 16:23.4; 2, Logan Murphy SF 16:24.4; 3, Brayden Yanda RON 16:52.1; 4, Eli Gallagher TR 16:55.1; 5, Pierce Arenz KI 17:01.3; 6, Brayden Sabel VAL 17:13.9; 7, Ethan Vander Meer KI 17:23.4; 8, Lucas Mathes BR 17:25.8; 9, Brice Radant TR 17:32.6; 10, Aaron Stephany KI 17:35.5; 11, Ian Calaway BR 17:46.1; 12, Carson Kadow TR 17:50.1; 13, Lincoln Kuehn CH 18:05.0; 14, Owen Korb KI 18:12.7; 15, Kaden Reiss KI 18:13.9.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

Comments / 0

Related
thebrillionnews.com

WIAA sets football brackets

The WIAA announced the 2022 football tournament brackets. All four area schools qualified for this year's playoffs. The opening night of the playoffs is Friday, October 21 with matchups listed below. Division 4. #4 Wrightstown hosts #5 Xavier. Division 5. #8 Brillion travels to #1 Southern Door. Division 7. #3...
BRILLION, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Luxemburg-Casco falls to Wrightstown on 96.7 WBDK, waits for WIAA decision

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans could not stop the Wrightstown Tigers’ dual offensive attack Friday night, losing 27-15 in Luxemburg on Senior Night. The Spartans struck first after a Chris Vanderwielen interception in the first quarter when freshman quarterback Brayden Loritz ran in from three yards out to give L-C an 8-0 lead with the two-point conversion by Braeden Schley.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
City
Clintonville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Altoona, WI
City
Kohler, WI
City
Shorewood, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Education
Appleton, WI
Sports
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
City
Greendale, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
WausauPilot

In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student

The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
KIEL, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Madison
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash

FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
CBS 58

Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Jordan#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Wildcats#Fox Valley Lutheran
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
whbl.com

Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later

It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wtaq.com

Bonfire Explosion Leaves Teens Injured

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Shawano County Sherriff’s office is investigating a bonfire explosion that supposedly injured around 30 people, with some being airlifted to Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials could not provide an exact number of people burned or the severity of injuries. They say the...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants

The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
PULASKI, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy