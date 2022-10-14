Miami high held its first faculty game after many years. Last Faculty game happened when the senior were just freshmen’s. The reason it did not happen was because of covid and the quarantine restrictions. This game was worth watching since it was the first one happening after years of not happening. The two teams going against each other were Team Arscott vs Team Valdes. The players in Team Arscott consisted of Mr. Arscott, Mr. Brborich, Mr. Baumgarten, and Many more other Teacher & Staff, while in Team Valdes the players consisted of Mr., Govea, Mr. Bonilla, Dr. Flores, Ms. Garcia, and more. During the game all the students there brought out their school spirit cheering on for both teams. Miami Heat Mascot Burnie was invited and present during the game giving out merchandise to students randomly. All the tickets being sold for the event were given to charity according to Mr. Baumgarten. The event was successful, and the final score was 65-60. Meaning team Arscott had won the game.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO