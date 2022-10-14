Auston Matthews scores winner as Leafs edge Capitals

Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal in the third period on a deflection as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-2 Thursday night.

Both teams had lost their season openers on Wednesday night.

John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for Toronto. Morgan Rielly added two assists for the Maple Leafs in their home opener.

Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson scored for the Capitals.

Former Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots in his Maple Leafs debut.

Charlie Lindgren made 36 stops in his Capitals debut.

Tavares was at the edge of the crease when he knocked in Rielly’s pass on a power play at 6:40 of the first period. Dowd was off for interference. Mitchell Marner also had an assist.

Dowd completed a give-and-go with Erik Gustafsson to tie the game at 9:57 of the first. Trevor van Riemsdyk also had an assist.

Washington took the lead at 13:51 of the first when Johansson’s shot from the right circle trickled past Samsonov. The play was set up by T.J. Oshie’s hit along the boards at Toronto’s blue line that made the puck available to Johansson. Lars Eller had the other assist.

Toronto had a 21-11 advantage in shots on goal after the first period.

Jarnkrok tied the game at 3:53 of the second period from the low slot. His first goal as a Maple Leaf was set up by a precise diagonal pass from Alexander Kerfoot.

Rielly got the other assist.

Toronto led 30-20 in shots on goal after the second period.

Matthews deflected a point shot from Mark Giordano at 6:55 of the third period to give the Maple Leafs the lead. Rasmus Sandin also earned an assist.

It was the first goal of the season for Matthews, who scored 60 goals last season.

Soon after Matthews scored, the Maple Leafs survived a Capitals power play.

Washington had two straight power plays late in the third and removed its goaltender for another attacker. Toronto survived both.

–Field Level Media

