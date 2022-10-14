Read full article on original website
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MDT
If you purchased Medtronic securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Medtronic class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8603 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Beyond Meat has a new CFO—and investors are hungry for a turnaround as the stock has plunged from $110 to $13 over the past year
Beyond Meat has lowered its full-year sales outlook and is reducing 19% of its global workforce.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Game Technology PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against International Game Technology PLC (“IGT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IGT) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
European University to Fund Core One Labs' Akome Advanced Neurogenesis Stimulation Studies
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6)(WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One"), further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotech Ltd. ("Akome"), the Company's bio-pharma research and development division focused on new psychedelic-based drug discovery and development targeting neurological and mental health disorders, is finalizing discussions with Madrid's Universidad Complutense ("Universidad Complutense") to fund and initiate advancement of its neurogenesis stimulation studies ("neurogenesis studies") relating to the effectiveness of its specific plant bioactives ("bioactive compounds) that comprise part of their patent pending psychedelic-based drug formulations. The Universidad Complutense has expressed a strong interest in advancing the next stage studies, and will providefunding to complete the studies, with Akome only required to provide raw materials.
LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today. Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 18.1% YoY. Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ and 21.6% YoY. In Indian Rupees:. Revenue at...
Why Acorda Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 55%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
Inpixon INPX shares rose 56.7% to $7.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday. Inpixon reported recent purchase orders of industrial IoT solutions supporting a variety of customers, geographies, use cases and distribution channels. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR rose 55% to $0.5267 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics announced...
EXENO COIN (EXN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed exeno coin (EXN) on October 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EXN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Camfil Creates Complete HVAC Preventive Maintenance Checklist
10/16/2022, Riverdale // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Recent improvements to HVAC equipment, building automation systems, and air filter technology have progressed to the point where the question should be asked: is it time to rethink the industry standard of automatically scheduling quarterly PM service calls?. The new report “PM Checklist...
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
Best's Market Segment Report: Opportunities Arise for MENA Reinsurers Amid Divergent Economic Conditions
Hardening reinsurance market conditions in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as changes in reinsurers’ appetites as to where they deploy their capital, have sustained the positive price momentum over recent renewal seasons, according to an AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Opportunities Arise...
TILRAY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tilray, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TLRY). In January 2019, the Company entered into a significant marketing agreement with Authentic...
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day. A live webcast of the conference...
Juniper Research: Security Information & Event Management Spend to Exceed $6.4 Billion by 2027 Globally, as IBM, Rapid7 & Splunk Lead the Market
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the total business spend on SIEM (Security Identity & Event Management) will exceed $6.4 billion globally by 2027, from just over $4.4 billion in 2022. It predicts that this growth of 45% will be driven by the transition from term licence (where businesses can use SIEM for specific licence lengths) to more flexible SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) models (where SIEM solutions are purchased via monthly subscription). This will enable small businesses to access previously unaffordable services.
Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035
With the increase in the number of infections and diseases around the globe, it has become necessary for the medical practitioners to undertake analysis in a more dynamic and effective manner. Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market - Distribution by Target Indications (Acute Repetitive Clusters, Anaphylaxis, COVID-19, Dry Eye...
Artificial Lift Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2027
The global Artificial Lift Market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market has promising growth potential due to the rising global oil demand and the increasing demand to maximize production from maturing oil & gas fields and new discoveries, especially in the North American region.
Journey To Financial Freedom Announces Financial Planning Community & Coaching
Journey To Financial Freedom has created a new financial planning and coaching community for members interested in making better financial decisions. Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Journey To Financial Freedom announced a new financial coaching community designed to empower members to make better financial decisions with guidance from leading financial planning coaches. With a focus on building a community of active individuals making informed financial decisions, Journey To Financial Freedom welcomes new members looking for practical ideas on how to plan for a sustainable financial future.
Returnstar Introduces The Way to Make Digital Campus Organized with Q-NEX Solution
In today’s world, the ICT infrastructure in education field is evolving fast in various countries as technology reform has been a major strategic measure towards educational development. With the popularization of information technology in classrooms, smart education has gradually become the main theme for most countries to set the path for future education.
