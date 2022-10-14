Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon set to host 1st in-person gala in 3 years
The Annual Fall Benefit is happening at the Surf Club in New Rochelle next Thursday, Oct. 20.
News 12
Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting
Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
News 12
Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park
Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer. A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home. The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber. Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.
Police: Thieves steal trailer used by Newark church to feed the hungry
Newark police are asking for the public’s help identifying who stole a brand-new trailer used by a church to feed the hungry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day
The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx. The event was held in collaboration with local elected officials, the city Department of Transportation, NYC Small Business Services, and community organizations to encourage voters to flip the ballot and increase voter awareness. "Many...
Saturday football game between Long Branch and Neptune cancelled in aftermath of shootings
The game was to be played with no fans after being moved from Friday night because of a series of shootings in Long Branch over the last week that police say are related.
EXCLUSIVE: Ramapo College student shares frightening ordeal after violent campus abduction ends in Woodbury
Ruhlen says 22-year-old Pawel Sliwinski repeatedly punched her in the head with his fist and a pumpkin that she had in her back seat – while threatening to kill her because he was angry she didn’t return his calls.
Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party
Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Thieves broke off gate lock at NJ church, hooked up trailer to their vehicle and drove away
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help after thieves are broke the lock off the gate at Temple Rock Church, and then broke into a trailer on the church grounds.
Suffolk DA: Bay Shore teen faces charges as an adult in shooting of guest at baby shower
Javier Soto is accused of shooting the uncle of a woman whose baby shower he was attending at a Bay Shore home.
News 12
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning. Police say the 82-year-old woman had just walked out of a deli at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues at around 6 a.m. after buying a few things. Officials said she paid in cash and had gotten some change.
Wantagh Middle School receives social media threat
News 12 learned of a letter sent to parents Wednesday saying the district was made aware of a concerning social media post by one of the students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Large apartment fire displaces dozens of people in Passaic
An overnight fire in an apartment building in Passaic has displaced 67 people – including 15 children. The building is located on Madison Street. Officials say the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the entire building. Part of the roof collapsed into the third floor.
Police: Port Chester gas station robbed at gunpoint
They say the man pulled out a gun, demanded money and then took off on foot toward Olivia Street before getting into a dark-colored sedan.
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
Note containing threat of potential violence shuts down John Jay High School
Officials reported it to the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend at knifepoint, officials say
Woodbury officials say the man was hiding in the backseat of his girlfriend's car at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey and when she got in, he forced her to drive with a knife to her throat.
Police: Woman robbed in Queens subway station
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to the robbery of a woman at a Queens subway station.
Fire contained at building in White Plains
The fire was located at 33 Mitchell Place, according to police.
Sunrise Highway reopens in both directions in Bohemia following accident
There is no word yet on when it will reopen.
