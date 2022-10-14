ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal, NJ

News 12

Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting

Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
News 12

Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day

The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx. The event was held in collaboration with local elected officials, the city Department of Transportation, NYC Small Business Services, and community organizations to encourage voters to flip the ballot and increase voter awareness. "Many...
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York

NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning. Police say the 82-year-old woman had just walked out of a deli at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues at around 6 a.m. after buying a few things. Officials said she paid in cash and had gotten some change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Large apartment fire displaces dozens of people in Passaic

An overnight fire in an apartment building in Passaic has displaced 67 people – including 15 children. The building is located on Madison Street. Officials say the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the entire building. Part of the roof collapsed into the third floor.
PASSAIC, NJ
