Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 16-22
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
wtvy.com
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss Slocomb is your new Miss National Peanut Festival winner. Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
WJHG-TV
Turning back the pages in Panama City history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say home is where the heart is. At the heart of Panama City, is its history. The Panama City Publishing Company serves as a small window into the past on Beck Ave. in St. Andrews. Opened in 1920 by George West and his wife Lillian, the small building served the community for over 85 years. George is credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing the area from a small fishing town into an established city. West’s great-great Grandson, Buddy, inherited the building before selling it to the city of Panama City in 2005; the West’s family legacy was preserved by turning the building into a museum.
wtvy.com
Enterprise fire video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 16 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they...
WJHG-TV
Oktoberfest returns after two years, impacts local small businesses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Oktoberfest made its return to Aaron Bessant Park for the first time since 2019, due to the pandemic. “We had over 1,000 kids under the age of 12-years-old here, so it’s been a great weekend of family-fun action,” Grant Wittstruck, marketing coordinator for the event, said.
WJHG-TV
Oktoberfest returns to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is officially back at Aaron Bessant Park. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and activities go throughout the weekend. The event kicks off with a ceremonial Tapping of the Keg at 5:10 p.m. After that visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, and...
wtvy.com
Top 5 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 5 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
Grady Brown Park to temporarily close for five months
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want to enjoy one of Freeport’s most popular parks, you better hurry. Grady Brown Park will be temporarily closing on Monday. The county will use the closure to complete the final phase of the park’s construction. For the next five months, Walton County will be completing its third […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County House Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
WSFA
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock says the first fire call came in at 5:38 a.m. Just over an hour later, at 6:44 a.m., Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis activated an all-call for all Enterprise firefighters. There are no reported injuries from the fire. Enterprise, New...
Freeport pulls off comeback over Holmes County
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — In a back-and-forth battle, the Freeport football team managed a 38-34 come-from-behind home victory over Holmes County Friday night. Freeport improved to 4-3 and will host Baker on Friday, October 21. Holmes County fell to 4-3 and will host Liberty County on Friday, October 21.
niceville.com
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
WJHG-TV
Family fun at St. Andrews Marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy food from a few food trucks, ice cream, and some fishing. No fishing...
wdhn.com
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
