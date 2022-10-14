Read full article on original website
kswo.com
St. Paul’s kicks off Pumpkin Patch to benefit area organizations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church kicked off their 3rd annual Pumpkin Patch Sunday. Members of the church and volunteers from different organizations worked together to prepare for their annual pumpkin patch. The money raised through the sales are donated to the hungry and homeless population...
kswo.com
Cox’ Store Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fish Fry Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday. Firefighters spent the week getting ready for the event and prepared the food Saturday morning. Sea food lovers made donations at the door and chose from a variety of sides and desserts to...
kswo.com
Community Baby Shower helps parents, guardians
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department helped parents and guardians with the 8th annual Community Baby Shower Saturday. Several organizations across southwest Oklahoma partnered to make it possible. The purpose is to promote maternal health, educate, and provide resources to first time care givers. Health Educator Kole...
kswo.com
Animal rescue group holding adoption fair
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local animal rescue group is giving the community a chance to give some special animals a second chance with an adoption event. Rainbow Bridge Can Wait’s adoption fair will be 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 15 outside the PetSmart on 82nd street.
kswo.com
Harley Davidson hosts 3rd Annual Bikers and Bras event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Diamondback Harley Davison in Lawton is hosting a special event this weekend to help cancer patients across southwest Oklahoma. The Bikers and Bras event will raise funds for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma. Caroline Receveur, a breast cancer survivor who has participated in the event...
kswo.com
LETA Holiday Yard of the Month voting begins
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall is here and winter is quickly approaching, but the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority’s Yard of the Month contest continues!. During the colder months here in Lawton, LETA switches its contest focus from landscaping to holiday decorations!. According to officials from the city of Lawton,...
kswo.com
Lawton Fire Department graduates new group of firefighters
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday. All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June and wrapped up in the City Hall’s banquet room Friday afternoon. One of the new LFD graduates,...
kswo.com
Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Humane Society’s annual fall garage sale two-day event kicked off today. It ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church off Gore Blvd. The Lawton Humane Society Vice President, Donna Campos-Barahona, says the event is one...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Blue Heeler Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced us to Lucy/Pepper, an 8-year-old Blue Heeler mix that was surrendered to Lawton Animal Welfare. While most furry friends at the Lawton Animal Welfare don’t have names, this pup does because of her age and the circumstances. She responds to the names Lucy and Pepper.
texomashomepage.com
Downtown Bazaar offers up space and opportunity for local vendors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Opportunity for growth, that’s what owners of Downtown Bazaar are offering to those setting up booths inside. Try to imagine an indoor flea market, there are several different booths throughout the building where you can find just about anything you can think of. Back in May,...
kswo.com
City to Improve Lakes, Attract Visitors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city wants Lawton’s lakes to become an attraction in southwest Oklahoma and is working on a plan to draw people to them. “We need to save our lakes and savor the natural beauty that we have here in Lawton,” Lawtonka lake-dweller Cathy Hilgendorf said.
OHP: Silver alert canceled for at-risk Lawton man
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Pete Rollins on behalf of the Lawton Police Department.
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates over 100 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 120 basic trainees became soldiers at Fort Sill on Friday. The newly named soldiers graduated alongside A Battery with the 1st battalion, 79th field Artillery, in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field. All the soldiers will now head to various schools...
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
kswo.com
Fire departments fight house fire in Fletcher
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Fletcher kept area emergency agencies busy early Sunday morning. It started just after 3 a.m. near Wolf Rd. and NE 120th. Flames were visible from the home’s roof when firefighters got there. They contained the fire to the home’s attic and...
kswo.com
Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign tri-chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, an Oklahoma group wants to...
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
New haunted house/escape room opens in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses? A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita Falls, but it’s not your typical […]
Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- The front has come, and so has the rain
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The passage of a significant cold front early this morning has brought some major changes to Texoma. Chiefly, the decent amount of rain to help against persisting drought conditions. Another drastic alteration is todays high temperatures. While yesterday saw highs in the low 90s, today highs hover around the mid 60s!
