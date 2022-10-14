Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
A must-read epic magic fantasy series, Code of Rainbow, continues to increase in popularity as it unveils plans for book #4 around Christmas 2022
Featured by Worldcon, the world’s biggest fantasy and science fiction convention, Weiqi Wang’s ambitious Code of Rainbow series continues to captivate young audiences with its lush, richly constructed world while loyal fans anxiously wait for its sequels. With each installment, Wang reveals more of the science behind the magic, showing that it’s possible to create a fantastical universe with real-life scientific principles. Wang has utilised his profound scientific background, having previously graduated from Oxford University with a PhD degree and worked as a scientist for Stanford University, to enable this mix of fantasy and scientific principles.
Hollywood Producer Launches Investigative Podcast About Milwaukee Native Ashleigh Love
The “Love & Justice” podcast is a new murder mystery series on the death of Ashleigh Love launched by Emmy Award Winning Hollywood Producer Kyle Olson. The morning of October 6, 2009 was the last day in the life of 19-year-old Ashleigh Love. An intruder broke into her Milwaukee-area home shortly after dawn and killed Ashleigh in her own bed. It has been 13 years, and the case is still unsolved. No suspects have been arrested and justice has not been served. Today, Emmy Award Winning Hollywood producer Kyle Olson is pleased to announce the launch of Love & Justice, an Investigative documentary-style podcast that seeks to explore the cold case murder of Ashleigh Love.
Spotify Playlist Placement Agency, Streaming Music Pitching Services Launched
Playlist Plugger has announced an update to their music marketing services for independent musicians looking to increase the number of Spotify listens and audience for their tracks. Dubai,United Arab Emirates - October 17, 2022 /PressCable/ — The recent update sees Playlist Plugger enabling artists to submit their tracks for addition...
China-hifi-Audio Offers Various Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Deliver Optimal Sound Output Performance At Different Conditions
China-hifi-Audio provides numerous audiophile tube amplifiers with many features that enable users to listen to music and watch in the comfort of their homes or wherever they are. From audio cables to tube amplifiers, China-hifi-Audio is a go-to name when it comes to buying quality audiophile tube amplifiers. The store...
Dr. Edward Chamata Is Spearheading the Natural-Looking Plastic Procedure Movement
North Kingstown, Rhode Island, 16th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Plastic surgery has only gotten more and more accessible in recent years, and the best thing about it is that it can be used to improve or change people’s appearance. In addition, it is also an effective way of correcting physical defects. Needless to say, this procedure has helped several individuals regain their confidence and improve their outlook in life.
GET PAID TO SHARE BUSINESS-PREMADE STUFF ON SOCIAL MEDIA FROM HOME
You should apply for this remote position along with other social media enthusiasts who want to make money from it. Post previously created content to the social media account, primarily photos. Fort Lauderdale,United States - October 16, 2022 /PressCable/ — Job title: Get paid to help businesses post content to...
HeadBox Products Are Helping Melbourne Venues Maximise Bookings Ahead of the Christmas Period
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 17, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to Australia's fastest-growing event tech company, HeadBox, demand for Christmas enquiries with function venues Melbourne-wide has been building over the past few months. In the last two months, HeadBox has seen over $1.2 million worth of Melbourne-based leads come through the platform, with 1,000 messages sent by venues as they prepare for their busiest season.
PawPang – Making Pet Parenting Easy By Introducing Unique And High-Quality Booster Pads For Dogs Offered At Affordable Rates
The company designed high-end booster pads for dogs to overcome wetting incidents. PawPang, a well-recognized online store in South Korea, is established to make parenting easy and fun for pet owners and free them from the stress of wetting incidents. The dog diaper booster pads are made for all types of dog breeds and can be used for multiple purposes both indoors and outdoors and are most suitable for long-distance travelling. By absorbing excess moisture from the pet’s diapers, the reformed booster pad dog diapers allow their owners to enjoy restful moments without worrying about leaking.
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
Urbanspace, the Largest Food Hall Operator in the United States, Closes $7.0 Million Investment With Feenix Venture Partners
NEW YORK - October 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Urbanspace, the leading national food hall brand, has partnered with Feenix Venture Partners on a $7.0mm credit facility to take advantage of the demand for its unique mix of experiential dining, chef mix, and accessible fast-casual price point. In the last year...
