The “Love & Justice” podcast is a new murder mystery series on the death of Ashleigh Love launched by Emmy Award Winning Hollywood Producer Kyle Olson. The morning of October 6, 2009 was the last day in the life of 19-year-old Ashleigh Love. An intruder broke into her Milwaukee-area home shortly after dawn and killed Ashleigh in her own bed. It has been 13 years, and the case is still unsolved. No suspects have been arrested and justice has not been served. Today, Emmy Award Winning Hollywood producer Kyle Olson is pleased to announce the launch of Love & Justice, an Investigative documentary-style podcast that seeks to explore the cold case murder of Ashleigh Love.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO