The 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week will be held at Shanghai Exhibition Center from November 10th to November 14th, 2022. Building an important international art trade center and accelerating the trade of hundreds of billions of cultural relics and the formation of the scale of the art industry are important strategic arrangements of the “SHANGHAI CULTURE” brand as well as the development goals put forward in the “50 Articles of Shanghai Cultural Creativity”. Since 2019, Shanghai has held three consecutive “International Artwork Trade Months”. Each year it attracts more than 100 global art institutions to participate, holding more than 100 art activities in a concentrated manner and sealing over 10 billion art trade deals. The concentration, identification, and global influence of Shanghai’s art industry have been significantly enhanced as a result of such events.

