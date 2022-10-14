Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Cooling Solutions to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type (Mineral oil, Fluorocarbon-based fluids, Synthetic fluids), End Use (Transformers, Data Center, EV batteries, Solar PV), Technology (Single-phase cooling, Two-phase cooling) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of immersion cooling fluids is estimated...
Woonsocket Call
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
Woonsocket Call
Liquid-Markets Announces a Range of Intel FPGA-based Products for Financial Services and Beyond
Liquid-Markets GmbH (“LMS”) today announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation to propel development of a range of Intel Agilex FPGA-based products to solve challenges faced by industries where data transmission latency and throughput are critical to business success. While Intel and LMS will initially focus on the financial services industry, both companies believe the products, including the initial Collaboration Products ÜberNIC™ and Naros.TaSR™, have application to a wide variety of end-user requirements across multiple industries.
Woonsocket Call
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
Woonsocket Call
Author - Artist, Sandeep Bisht brand Miranda growing rapidly because of services in global International market.
Sandeep Bisht is professional Author, Artist, CEO & Co -Founder of Miranda and Serrat Beaudry. Now a days Sandeep Bsiht brand Miranda getting popularity in global market. Customers also buying it's franchise. California City, California Oct 16, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Miranda, India's Leading production, fashion & IT startup is set...
Woonsocket Call
Camfil Creates Complete HVAC Preventive Maintenance Checklist
10/16/2022, Riverdale // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Recent improvements to HVAC equipment, building automation systems, and air filter technology have progressed to the point where the question should be asked: is it time to rethink the industry standard of automatically scheduling quarterly PM service calls?. The new report “PM Checklist...
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Offers Various Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Deliver Optimal Sound Output Performance At Different Conditions
China-hifi-Audio provides numerous audiophile tube amplifiers with many features that enable users to listen to music and watch in the comfort of their homes or wherever they are. From audio cables to tube amplifiers, China-hifi-Audio is a go-to name when it comes to buying quality audiophile tube amplifiers. The store...
Woonsocket Call
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8%
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8% - Report by Market Research Strategy (MRS) Albany, New York Oct 15, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Market Overview. Market Research Strategy has published a new research report titled "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Status...
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
Woonsocket Call
Returnstar Introduces The Way to Make Digital Campus Organized with Q-NEX Solution
In today’s world, the ICT infrastructure in education field is evolving fast in various countries as technology reform has been a major strategic measure towards educational development. With the popularization of information technology in classrooms, smart education has gradually become the main theme for most countries to set the path for future education.
Woonsocket Call
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
Woonsocket Call
European University to Fund Core One Labs' Akome Advanced Neurogenesis Stimulation Studies
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6)(WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One"), further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotech Ltd. ("Akome"), the Company's bio-pharma research and development division focused on new psychedelic-based drug discovery and development targeting neurological and mental health disorders, is finalizing discussions with Madrid's Universidad Complutense ("Universidad Complutense") to fund and initiate advancement of its neurogenesis stimulation studies ("neurogenesis studies") relating to the effectiveness of its specific plant bioactives ("bioactive compounds) that comprise part of their patent pending psychedelic-based drug formulations. The Universidad Complutense has expressed a strong interest in advancing the next stage studies, and will providefunding to complete the studies, with Akome only required to provide raw materials.
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Security Information & Event Management Spend to Exceed $6.4 Billion by 2027 Globally, as IBM, Rapid7 & Splunk Lead the Market
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the total business spend on SIEM (Security Identity & Event Management) will exceed $6.4 billion globally by 2027, from just over $4.4 billion in 2022. It predicts that this growth of 45% will be driven by the transition from term licence (where businesses can use SIEM for specific licence lengths) to more flexible SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) models (where SIEM solutions are purchased via monthly subscription). This will enable small businesses to access previously unaffordable services.
Woonsocket Call
GE Healthcare Introduces Omni Legend: A First-of-its-Kind All-Digital PET/CT System to Drive Efficiency, Enhance Diagnostics, and Deliver on Precision Medicine
Omni Legend is an innovative, breakthrough technology built from the ground up to harness the power of an advanced digital detector capable of producing high-resolution images and exceptional image quality with enhanced clinical efficiency. The Omni PET/CT platform accommodates patients across more care areas and offers a scalable design to...
NYSE・
Woonsocket Call
RED TOKEN (RED) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed RED TOKEN (RED) on October 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RED/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Woonsocket Call
HKTDC's five autumn technology fairs conclude
HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The physical elements of the five autumn technology fairs organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) drew to a successful conclusion today. The four-day exhibition attracted more than 9,800 buyers to attend the fairs in person at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to view products and discuss business opportunities.
Woonsocket Call
The 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week to be held in November
The 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week will be held at Shanghai Exhibition Center from November 10th to November 14th, 2022. Building an important international art trade center and accelerating the trade of hundreds of billions of cultural relics and the formation of the scale of the art industry are important strategic arrangements of the “SHANGHAI CULTURE” brand as well as the development goals put forward in the “50 Articles of Shanghai Cultural Creativity”. Since 2019, Shanghai has held three consecutive “International Artwork Trade Months”. Each year it attracts more than 100 global art institutions to participate, holding more than 100 art activities in a concentrated manner and sealing over 10 billion art trade deals. The concentration, identification, and global influence of Shanghai’s art industry have been significantly enhanced as a result of such events.
Woonsocket Call
Artificial Lift Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2027
The global Artificial Lift Market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market has promising growth potential due to the rising global oil demand and the increasing demand to maximize production from maturing oil & gas fields and new discoveries, especially in the North American region.
Woonsocket Call
EXENO COIN (EXN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed exeno coin (EXN) on October 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EXN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Woonsocket Call
Polygon Partners With HAECHI LABS To Accelerate the Onboarding of Korean Gaming Companies to Web3
Private beta partners of HAECHI LABS' Face Wallet include Nerdy Star, Chrono Games and LINE, while HAECHI Audit boasts over 500 customers worldwide, including 1inch, SushiSwap, Badger DAO, Klaytn and SuperRare. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Polygon Technology, a developer of Polygon, the Ethereum scaling...
Comments / 0