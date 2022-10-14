Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Journey To Financial Freedom Announces Financial Planning Community & Coaching
Journey To Financial Freedom has created a new financial planning and coaching community for members interested in making better financial decisions. Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Journey To Financial Freedom announced a new financial coaching community designed to empower members to make better financial decisions with guidance from leading financial planning coaches. With a focus on building a community of active individuals making informed financial decisions, Journey To Financial Freedom welcomes new members looking for practical ideas on how to plan for a sustainable financial future.
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Security Information & Event Management Spend to Exceed $6.4 Billion by 2027 Globally, as IBM, Rapid7 & Splunk Lead the Market
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the total business spend on SIEM (Security Identity & Event Management) will exceed $6.4 billion globally by 2027, from just over $4.4 billion in 2022. It predicts that this growth of 45% will be driven by the transition from term licence (where businesses can use SIEM for specific licence lengths) to more flexible SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) models (where SIEM solutions are purchased via monthly subscription). This will enable small businesses to access previously unaffordable services.
Woonsocket Call
Best's Market Segment Report: Opportunities Arise for MENA Reinsurers Amid Divergent Economic Conditions
Hardening reinsurance market conditions in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as changes in reinsurers’ appetites as to where they deploy their capital, have sustained the positive price momentum over recent renewal seasons, according to an AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Opportunities Arise...
Good News: JPMorgan Chase Recently Boosted Its Revenue Guidance for 2022 and 2023
While economic and market conditions are difficult, banks are also experiencing some tailwinds.
Woonsocket Call
LTRY DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Lottery.com, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action - LTRY, LTRYW
If you purchased Lottery.com securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Lottery.com class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8285 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
EXENO COIN (EXN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed exeno coin (EXN) on October 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EXN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Woonsocket Call
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
Woonsocket Call
LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today. Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 18.1% YoY. Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ and 21.6% YoY. In Indian Rupees:. Revenue at...
Woonsocket Call
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
Woonsocket Call
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day. A live webcast of the conference...
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Game Technology PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against International Game Technology PLC (“IGT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IGT) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
Woonsocket Call
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
Woonsocket Call
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Comments / 0