calexicochronicle.com
Second Calexico Homicide Suspect Arrested
CALEXICO — A 34-year-old male Calexico transient is awaiting confirmation of defense counsel following his recent arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of another transient on Sept. 24 in Calexico. Manuel Rivera Espinoza is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the...
kyma.com
Yuma man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting sentenced to 22 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a short delay in sentencing, 32-year-old Anthony Guillen is headed to the Arizona Department of Corrections to spend over 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a Yuma man three years ago. Guillen appeared in front of Yuma County Superior...
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
kyma.com
Man fatally shot in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
'You are a criminal': Judge sentences AZ woman to jail in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.
Candidate Ida Obeso-Martinez running for Imperial City Council
There are about four weeks left until the 3 seats are filled for the Imperial City Council with six candidates in the race. The post Candidate Ida Obeso-Martinez running for Imperial City Council appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Yard Sales, Housing Mark El Centro Council Forum
EL CENTRO — A debate over yard-sale ordinances provided El Centro residents the opportunity to get a closer look at priorities of the three candidates who are running for the two available El Centro City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates, who were all raised...
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope
The Catholic Community Services Yuma's advisory board is hosting their 7th annual Toast for Hope fundraiser. The post Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope appeared first on KYMA.
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced a mosquito pool tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), a viral disease spread through mosquito bites. The post Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Quechan tribe celebrates its culture with their ‘2022 Indian Days’ event
The Quechan tribe is celebrating its culture today through this weekend with its "Indian Days" event that has been happening over the past 50 years. The post Quechan tribe celebrates its culture with their ‘2022 Indian Days’ event appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
New Imperial pharmacy's grand opening a win for mental health
IMPERIAL — Sounds of water cascading from a large fountain couldn’t overshadow the eager conversations from healthcare providers who attended the grand opening of the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Located across the aisle from Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center's office on the...
holtvilletribune.com
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yuma High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Scots’ Air Attack Swats Hornets
CALIPATRIA — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School football team got its passing game going during a 32-9 Desert League victory over Calipatria here on Friday, Oct. 14, getting a five-touchdown performance from junior quarterback Jacobo Elias. The Scots (5-2 overall, 1-1 in DL) arrived in Calipatria (0-7 overall,...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Ground Eagles in 44-7 Victory
CALEXICO — The Calexico High School football team overcame a sluggish start to improve its record to 6-2 overall with a 44-7 Imperial Valley League victory over Southwest High School of El Centro at Ward Field here on Friday, Oct. 14. Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback Sean Torres didn’t start the...
