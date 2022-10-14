ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Second Calexico Homicide Suspect Arrested

CALEXICO — A 34-year-old male Calexico transient is awaiting confirmation of defense counsel following his recent arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of another transient on Sept. 24 in Calexico. Manuel Rivera Espinoza is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Man fatally shot in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Yard Sales, Housing Mark El Centro Council Forum

EL CENTRO — A debate over yard-sale ordinances provided El Centro residents the opportunity to get a closer look at priorities of the three candidates who are running for the two available El Centro City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates, who were all raised...
EL CENTRO, CA
andnowuknow.com

The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment

SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
HURON, CA
thedesertreview.com

New Imperial pharmacy's grand opening a win for mental health

IMPERIAL — Sounds of water cascading from a large fountain couldn’t overshadow the eager conversations from healthcare providers who attended the grand opening of the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Located across the aisle from Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center's office on the...
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages

EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
EL CENTRO, CA
High School Football PRO

Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yuma High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Scots’ Air Attack Swats Hornets

CALIPATRIA — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School football team got its passing game going during a 32-9 Desert League victory over Calipatria here on Friday, Oct. 14, getting a five-touchdown performance from junior quarterback Jacobo Elias. The Scots (5-2 overall, 1-1 in DL) arrived in Calipatria (0-7 overall,...
CALIPATRIA, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title

HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
HOLTVILLE, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Ground Eagles in 44-7 Victory

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School football team overcame a sluggish start to improve its record to 6-2 overall with a 44-7 Imperial Valley League victory over Southwest High School of El Centro at Ward Field here on Friday, Oct. 14. Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback Sean Torres didn’t start the...
CALEXICO, CA

