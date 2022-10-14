ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Picayune Item

Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck, St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA
WLOX

Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
City
Picayune, MS
Hancock County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Picayune, MS
Crime & Safety
WLOX

Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
MARION COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL

NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are coming to light in regards to the Tuesday night County Kwik Stop murder in Saucier. Just after 6 p.m., a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported to the gas station after being informed by dispatch that a murder had taken place at the store. The deputy arrived to the scene to find Jeneation Lewis, 36, dead due to two gunshot wounds to the head. A shell casing was also found near the crime scene.
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Deputies search for missing Loranger man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13. According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow. The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449...
PINE GROVE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Mandeville man, 21, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge

A 21-year-old Mandeville man was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road. Walter Brister IV turned himself into authorities on the morning of Oct. 12, according to multiple...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wxxv25.com

One dead in shooting in Harrison County on Tuesday night

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson has confirmed a shooting last night in Harrison County that left one person dead and another in custody. Peterson confirmed the report to WXXV 25. The shooting happened at a convenience store at the intersection of Highway 53 and County Farm Road. No other details...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy