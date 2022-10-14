GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are coming to light in regards to the Tuesday night County Kwik Stop murder in Saucier. Just after 6 p.m., a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported to the gas station after being informed by dispatch that a murder had taken place at the store. The deputy arrived to the scene to find Jeneation Lewis, 36, dead due to two gunshot wounds to the head. A shell casing was also found near the crime scene.

SAUCIER, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO