China-hifi-Audio Offers Various Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Deliver Optimal Sound Output Performance At Different Conditions
China-hifi-Audio provides numerous audiophile tube amplifiers with many features that enable users to listen to music and watch in the comfort of their homes or wherever they are. From audio cables to tube amplifiers, China-hifi-Audio is a go-to name when it comes to buying quality audiophile tube amplifiers. The store...
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
Camfil Creates Complete HVAC Preventive Maintenance Checklist
10/16/2022, Riverdale // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Recent improvements to HVAC equipment, building automation systems, and air filter technology have progressed to the point where the question should be asked: is it time to rethink the industry standard of automatically scheduling quarterly PM service calls?. The new report “PM Checklist...
Liquid-Markets Announces a Range of Intel FPGA-based Products for Financial Services and Beyond
Liquid-Markets GmbH (“LMS”) today announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation to propel development of a range of Intel Agilex FPGA-based products to solve challenges faced by industries where data transmission latency and throughput are critical to business success. While Intel and LMS will initially focus on the financial services industry, both companies believe the products, including the initial Collaboration Products ÜberNIC™ and Naros.TaSR™, have application to a wide variety of end-user requirements across multiple industries.
Flight Mart announces electric motorcycle that charges quickly in 6 minutes
Flight Mart, a Singaporean company, announced the launch of four electric motorcycles that can be fully charged in 6 minutes and have a range of 150 kilometers. Company founder Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max announced the news at the press conference. One of the Tungkunese models, M-0769S, is an antique-looking electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 80km-100km, a vehicle equipment mass of 100kg, external dimension 1900mm*720mm*1150mm, a maximum continuous power of 5000w, and a battery life of 150km.The model is also equipped with 72V, 200A BMS battery protection system and board. It only takes 6 minutes to complete each charge.
Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Cooling Solutions to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type (Mineral oil, Fluorocarbon-based fluids, Synthetic fluids), End Use (Transformers, Data Center, EV batteries, Solar PV), Technology (Single-phase cooling, Two-phase cooling) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of immersion cooling fluids is estimated...
Amazon, Meta, and other big tech firms have entered the 'Great Hesitation.' Here's what that means.
With an economic downturn looming, some Big Tech companies have entered the 'Great Hesitation,' cutting hiring and other costs in preparation.
Juniper Research: Security Information & Event Management Spend to Exceed $6.4 Billion by 2027 Globally, as IBM, Rapid7 & Splunk Lead the Market
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the total business spend on SIEM (Security Identity & Event Management) will exceed $6.4 billion globally by 2027, from just over $4.4 billion in 2022. It predicts that this growth of 45% will be driven by the transition from term licence (where businesses can use SIEM for specific licence lengths) to more flexible SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) models (where SIEM solutions are purchased via monthly subscription). This will enable small businesses to access previously unaffordable services.
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
Author - Artist, Sandeep Bisht brand Miranda growing rapidly because of services in global International market.
Sandeep Bisht is professional Author, Artist, CEO & Co -Founder of Miranda and Serrat Beaudry. Now a days Sandeep Bsiht brand Miranda getting popularity in global market. Customers also buying it's franchise. California City, California Oct 16, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Miranda, India's Leading production, fashion & IT startup is set...
Returnstar Introduces The Way to Make Digital Campus Organized with Q-NEX Solution
In today’s world, the ICT infrastructure in education field is evolving fast in various countries as technology reform has been a major strategic measure towards educational development. With the popularization of information technology in classrooms, smart education has gradually become the main theme for most countries to set the path for future education.
Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS) Announces Company Name Change to Curapath and Expansion of Drug Delivery Capabilities and Services
Expanded capabilities support development and production of novel functional lipid excipients and nanoparticle formulation. Addition of late stage clinical and commercial-scale production is also planned. Company to present on shielding lipid novel excipients for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations at Lipid Nanoparticles Development Summit on October 20th. Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS),...
RED TOKEN (RED) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed RED TOKEN (RED) on October 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RED/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
HKTDC's five autumn technology fairs conclude
HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The physical elements of the five autumn technology fairs organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) drew to a successful conclusion today. The four-day exhibition attracted more than 9,800 buyers to attend the fairs in person at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to view products and discuss business opportunities.
Best's Market Segment Report: Opportunities Arise for MENA Reinsurers Amid Divergent Economic Conditions
Hardening reinsurance market conditions in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as changes in reinsurers’ appetites as to where they deploy their capital, have sustained the positive price momentum over recent renewal seasons, according to an AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Opportunities Arise...
Spotify Playlist Placement Agency, Streaming Music Pitching Services Launched
Playlist Plugger has announced an update to their music marketing services for independent musicians looking to increase the number of Spotify listens and audience for their tracks. Dubai,United Arab Emirates - October 17, 2022 /PressCable/ — The recent update sees Playlist Plugger enabling artists to submit their tracks for addition...
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8%
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8% - Report by Market Research Strategy (MRS) Albany, New York Oct 15, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Market Overview. Market Research Strategy has published a new research report titled "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Status...
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
GE Healthcare Introduces Omni Legend: A First-of-its-Kind All-Digital PET/CT System to Drive Efficiency, Enhance Diagnostics, and Deliver on Precision Medicine
Omni Legend is an innovative, breakthrough technology built from the ground up to harness the power of an advanced digital detector capable of producing high-resolution images and exceptional image quality with enhanced clinical efficiency. The Omni PET/CT platform accommodates patients across more care areas and offers a scalable design to...
