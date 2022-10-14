ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE

Friday night lights: North Carolina high school football scores

Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32. Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37. Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12. Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0. Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7. Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12. East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26. East Carteret...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte woman nabs $150K scratch-off from S Tryon St. 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman struck gold at a south Charlotte 7-Eleven, North Carolina Lottery announced Friday. Charlotte resident Dionyah Thompson purchased the $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street She claimed her prize on Friday, which was worth $106,516 after taxes. There are still four $150,000 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two people arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested on Friday night following a fight at Olympic High School, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) official said. According to the district, approximately 15 people were involved in the fight, which happened during a football game against South Meck around 9:15 p.m. Officials said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Families Gather At Truist Field’s Annual Pumpkin Patch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Saturday some families had some fresh new pumpkins ready for carving, thanks to the Charlotte Knights. The Knights turned Truist Field in Uptown into a pumpkin patch Saturday. Thousands of pumpkins were placed in the outfield for people to choose from. There were also fall-themed treats shopping,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Shot, Others Injured At Livingstone College Homecoming Event

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police say that two people, who were not students, were shot late Saturday night at Livingstone College. There is no active threat to the campus. Officers arrived at the campus around 11 p.m. on October 15th and found two people shot during the college’s homecoming concert.
SALISBURY, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest

CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot. The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off next weekend after a 2 year hiatus. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine and craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash alone. The festival begins Friday at 3pm with gates opening Saturday and Sunday at 7am.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Group Set To Rally Monday To Rename School Mascot

GASTON COUNTY — A local group will renew its push to rename the mascot at a local high school. Protesters will rally before Monday night’s Gaston County School Board meeting, calling for officials to retire the ‘Red Raider’ mascot at South Point High School in Belmont. The group also protested last November over the issue.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
AdWeek

Man Admits to WSOC He Buried Body in Backyard

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. In one of those, “here’s a bizarre local story” moments, a Charlotte, N.C. man told ABC affiliate WSOC he regrets digging a shallow grave in his backyard to bury a man who had overdosed in his home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Step Back In Time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. For nearly three decades, The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been wowing the crowds, with jousting, music, food, mermaids and more. This year one of the biggest attractions will likely be the Fin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina

There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel. Eat This, Not That! knows how important a sweet treat...
CHARLOTTE, NC

