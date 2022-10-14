Read full article on original website
Trump news - latest: Trump reportedly tried to trade records he took from National Archives for docs about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate – live: Republican claims she was a ‘victim’ of Jan 6 riot and insults moderator
Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday. Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant...
Trump wants to testify to the January 6 committee, but only if they broadcast it live, NYT reports
Former President Donald Trump has told aides he might comply with a subpoena to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, as long as he can do so live, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported. According to Haberman, Trump has told aides he's not opposed to the idea of testifying...
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump bashed the NY AG who filed a suit against him and his family business. His remarks came at a Friday rally where he also lifted up his children, who were named in the suit. Trump called Letitia James "racist" and said her actions were "gross prosecutorial...
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
Donald Trump Suggests George H.W. Bush Be Investigated For This Reason
Former president Donald Trump is no stranger to legal issues. The last several months have been especially complicated for Trump and his legal team. Following the infamous raid on his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, the 45th president brought in new lawyers to help him fight his case; however, it's been far from smooth sailing, CNN reports.
Trump wanted to trade Mar-a-Lago files for ‘sensitive’ documents about 2016 Russia probe: report
Former president Donald Trump tried to make a deal with the National Archive to trade classified documents he took to Mar-a-Lago in exchange for files that he believed would prove a 2016 investigation into his ties to Russia was a “hoax”, according to a new report. In a...
AOL Corp
Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
The drama of the Jan. 6 Committee may still not be enough for Democrats.
Donald Trump considers testifying before January 6 panel
Sources tell Guardian ex-president may choose to appear before Capitol attack committee after Thursday vote to subpoena him
Trump Rally Speech Shows He's 'Guilty and Scared': Former Prosecutor
Former President Donald Trump's comments at a Nevada rally on Saturday night indicate that he is "guilty," according to one former federal prosecutor. Making the rounds ahead of the hotly contested midterm elections, Trump spoke at a rally in Minden, Nevada, to help support GOP Senate candidate, Adam Laxalt, and gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo. He discussed numerous things during his speech, notably insisting that investigations should be launched into numerous other former presidents, and Hillary Clinton, for allegedly mishandling documents themselves.
Documents reveal Australia’s efforts to stay neutral as Donald Trump claimed electoral fraud
US political insider admits there are ‘reasons to worry’ for its democracy as allies wonder at damage done to the west’s credibility
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives
Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler clashed over Trump's first impeachment with Nadler saying Democrats' plans were 'unfair' and 'unconstitutional'
Two powerful House Democrats disagreed on how to handle Trump's first impeachment. At issue was which of their committees would take the lead in the investigation. Rep. Jerry Nadler also reportedly pushed Democrats to have Trump's lawyers more involved. A pair of powerful House Democrats clashed repeatedly behind the scenes...
Who is Roger Stone, the Trump ally in the January 6 panel’s crosshairs?
Flamboyant rightwing strategist and self-confessed dirty trickster is expected to be a focus of committee’s latest public session
National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)
As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
Read Trump's response to Jan. 6 panel following subpoena vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump — a final effort to get his story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump...
Trump Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Was 'Self-Incriminating': Glenn Kirschner
Glenn Kirschner said that if he was the prosecutor handling the case against Trump, he'd treat the letter as "further evidence" against the former president.
