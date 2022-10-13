Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Budzinski, Deering face off in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
SPRINGFIELD — When U.S. Rep. Bill Enyart, D-Belleville, lost his bid for reelection in the 12th Congressional District in 2014, Illinois was left without a Democratic congressperson south of Interstate 72 for the first time since at least World War II. Though the party twice came exasperatingly close —...
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
Herald & Review
What happened to #MeToo? 5 years on, women take stock of the movement
Once again, disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein sits in a courtroom, on trial in Los Angeles while the reckoning the accusations against him launched marks a significant milestone this month: It's been five years since a brief hashtag — #MeToo — galvanized a broad social movement. The Associated Press...
‘He’s constantly going to live in fear.’ Spared execution, Cruz faces hellish life in prison
Had Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz been sent to Florida’s Death Row, his daily life while awaiting execution would not have been easy. But he would have enjoyed certain comforts: his own cell, meals delivered three times a day, clean clothes and towels brought to him, and no requirement to work.
Herald & Review
Ramesh Ponnuru: Herschel Walker bid will show if voters care about character
The race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. It will also show how much voters care these days about character. My guess: more than the cynics say. It’s certainly true that, as recently as 10 years...
Herald & Review
Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Netflix to charge $7 for streaming with ads, ways to improve your credit score, and more business news ICYMI
Introducing Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy. Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan. WASHINGTON (AP) — A small business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking...
China delayed the release of key economic data to avoid distraction amid the Communist Party Congress, not to conceal data, analysts say
Economists polled by Reuters expect China's economy to grow 3.4% in the third quarter from a year ago.
Herald & Review
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukriane (AP) — Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Ukraine's president says that over the past week Russian attacks have knocked out 30% of his country's power plants
Herald & Review
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
'Bad situation': Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison
