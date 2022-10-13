ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Herald & Review

Budzinski, Deering face off in Illinois' 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD — When U.S. Rep. Bill Enyart, D-Belleville, lost his bid for reelection in the 12th Congressional District in 2014, Illinois was left without a Democratic congressperson south of Interstate 72 for the first time since at least World War II. Though the party twice came exasperatingly close —...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

What happened to #MeToo? 5 years on, women take stock of the movement

Once again, disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein sits in a courtroom, on trial in Los Angeles while the reckoning the accusations against him launched marks a significant milestone this month: It's been five years since a brief hashtag — #MeToo — galvanized a broad social movement. The Associated Press...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herald & Review

Ramesh Ponnuru: Herschel Walker bid will show if voters care about character

The race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. It will also show how much voters care these days about character. My guess: more than the cynics say. It’s certainly true that, as recently as 10 years...
GEORGIA STATE

