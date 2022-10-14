Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
Woman charged with animal deprivation after over 100 cats found in Pompano Beach trailer
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions. The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center...
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
WSVN-TV
Crews repair sewage main break that led Miami Beach officials to advise limiting water use
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Miami Beach are cleaning up following a sewer main break. Cleanup efforts were underway near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive on Saturday after crews repaired the ruptured line. 7News cameras on Friday night captured sewage water that spilled out, forcing officials to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Armored truck driver in distress transported; bullet hole seen in vehicle’s window
MIAMI (WSVN) - An armored truck driver encountered danger on the job in Midtown Miami. City of Miami Police officers on Saturday surrounded the truck in the area of Northeast 36th Street and North Miami Avenue. 7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the window of the truck’s door.
WSVN-TV
‘I’m heartbroken’: 2 caught on video stealing baby goat from Davie farm; owner pleads for information
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken farm worker in Davie is pleading for information as she searches for her baby goat that was stolen in the middle of the night. Surveillance video captured two men walking right into HAPPI Farm along Orange Drive, at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday. The...
Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show
Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
Cops: Palm Beach State College student threatened to commit mass shooting
A Palm Beach State College student has been arrested on a charge of threatening online to commit a mass shooting. Authorities say Saul Allain Jean, 24, of North Miami Beach, made threats on the website Change.org to kill people and encouraged others to carry out similar attacks. “Leave me [expletive]...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
WSVN-TV
71 cats found living in deplorable conditions pulled from Pompano Beach mobile home; owner investigated
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of animal neglect has led to a criminal investigation after nearly six dozen cats were found living in filthy conditions inside of a mobile home in Pompano Beach. The woman who lives in the trailer is a cat rescue owner who is now...
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. One victim was left in critical condition.
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Oakland Park
Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Oakland Park Saturday night. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of the 1300 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard. Oakland Park Fire Rescue said six people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim
$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Sewer main break leads Miami Beach officials to ask residents to limit water use
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sewer main break in Miami Beach has the city asking some of its residents to limit water use. Crews on Friday evening responded to the rupture near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive, Friday night. The city sent out an advisory to residents who...
WSVN-TV
Several cars vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
South Florida woman arrested after 10-month-old ingests fentanyl and dies
A Florida woman's been arrested after an infant in her care died from ingesting fentanyl.
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
Comments / 0