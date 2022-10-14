Joe Biden Headlines Midterm Fundraiser With Nancy Pelosi At Home Of Marcy Carsey

Joe Biden earlier on Thursday delivering remarks on infrastructure at a Metro site. Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Image

UPDATE: Joe Biden spoke for about a half an hour to about 100 guests at a fundraiser in Brentwood on Thursday, covering a range of topics including the state of the fractured media.

“There are no editors anymore,” Biden said, per a pool report. “The ability of newspapers to have much impact is de minimis.”

As he did last week at a fundraiser in New York at the home of James Murdoch, Biden also cited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use tactical nuclear weapons. He also called Pakistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world as it had “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

He predicted that the work of the January 6th Committee would result “in some real change” as a consequence of their work.

Biden also participated in a photo line earlier in the evening for those writing higher-dollar checks.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden continued his visit to Los Angeles on Thursday, as he headlines a fundraiser in Brentwood at the home of producer Marcy Carsey.

Among those spotted at the event, per a pool report: Tom Ford, Rob Reiner and Bill Nye.

The event is to raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with tickets starting at $5,000 per person, and rising to $10,000 per couple and $50,000 per couple to host. A DCCC official said that the event would raise about $5 million.

Nancy Pelosi also was to speak, with a photo line that included Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), chairman of the DCCC, as well as Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV).

Carsey, co-founder of the powerhouse production company behind shows such as Roseanne and The Cosby Show, has been a longtime contributor to Democrats. She has given a total of $200,000 this cycle to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, a joint committee of the DCCC, Pelosi’s campaign committee and her political action committee.

Earlier in the day, Biden appeared with Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), who he has endorsed in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, at a Los Angeles Metro construction site to talk about the infrastructure law. “Mr. Mayor and soon-to-be mayor,” Biden said, referring to Eric Garcetti and Bass.

The president addressed the latest report on inflation, saying, “Folks don’t need a report to tell them they’re being squeezed.” He said that although there has been progress at bringing down gas prices, ” also need to make more progress bringing down the prices across the board.”

The president did not address the news that has shaken City Hall, after the Los Angeles Times published the leaked audio of a conversation between three council members and top labor officials. In the call, Nury Martinez can be heard making racist remarks about a colleague’s Black son, and then disparaging comments about other ethnic groups. She resigned her seat on Wednesday. Biden had called on her to step down as well as the two other council members on the call, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. They remain on the council.

Biden later went with Bass and County Supervisor Hilda Solis to pick up an order at Tacos 1986. The White House posted video of Biden giving the cashier $60, well above the cost. “The next person that comes in, give it to them free,” Biden said.