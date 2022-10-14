ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Joe Biden Headlines Midterm Fundraiser With Nancy Pelosi At Home Of Marcy Carsey

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S79VI_0iYLmDXN00
Joe Biden earlier on Thursday delivering remarks on infrastructure at a Metro site. Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Image

UPDATE: Joe Biden spoke for about a half an hour to about 100 guests at a fundraiser in Brentwood on Thursday, covering a range of topics including the state of the fractured media.

“There are no editors anymore,” Biden said, per a pool report. “The ability of newspapers to have much impact is de minimis.”

As he did last week at a fundraiser in New York at the home of James Murdoch, Biden also cited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use tactical nuclear weapons. He also called Pakistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world as it had “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

He predicted that the work of the January 6th Committee would result “in some real change” as a consequence of their work.

Biden also participated in a photo line earlier in the evening for those writing higher-dollar checks.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden continued his visit to Los Angeles on Thursday, as he headlines a fundraiser in Brentwood at the home of producer Marcy Carsey.

Among those spotted at the event, per a pool report: Tom Ford, Rob Reiner and Bill Nye.

The event is to raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with tickets starting at $5,000 per person, and rising to $10,000 per couple and $50,000 per couple to host. A DCCC official said that the event would raise about $5 million.

Nancy Pelosi also was to speak, with a photo line that included Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), chairman of the DCCC, as well as Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV).

Carsey, co-founder of the powerhouse production company behind shows such as Roseanne and The Cosby Show, has been a longtime contributor to Democrats. She has given a total of $200,000 this cycle to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, a joint committee of the DCCC, Pelosi’s campaign committee and her political action committee.

Earlier in the day, Biden appeared with Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), who he has endorsed in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, at a Los Angeles Metro construction site to talk about the infrastructure law. “Mr. Mayor and soon-to-be mayor,” Biden said, referring to Eric Garcetti and Bass.

The president addressed the latest report on inflation, saying, “Folks don’t need a report to tell them they’re being squeezed.” He said that although there has been progress at bringing down gas prices, ” also need to make more progress bringing down the prices across the board.”

The president did not address the news that has shaken City Hall, after the Los Angeles Times published the leaked audio of a conversation between three council members and top labor officials. In the call, Nury Martinez can be heard making racist remarks about a colleague’s Black son, and then disparaging comments about other ethnic groups. She resigned her seat on Wednesday. Biden had called on her to step down as well as the two other council members on the call, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. They remain on the council.

Biden later went with Bass and County Supervisor Hilda Solis to pick up an order at Tacos 1986. The White House posted video of Biden giving the cashier $60, well above the cost. “The next person that comes in, give it to them free,” Biden said.

Comments / 7

FreeBear
2d ago

One career politician who has never worked a day's work endorses another career politician who also has never worked a day's work. Both have managed to create not only no improvement but also deterioration of the quality of lives of their constituents.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
The List

Ron DeSantis Supporters Are Freaking Out Over His Recent Appearance With Joe Biden

Joe Biden may have gotten some people talking during a hot mic moment while visiting Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but it was Governor Ron DeSantis who stole the show according to his supporters. While introducing the commander in chief, the state leader was photographed behind a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal, which got folks talking (via New York Post).
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Brad Sherman
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
James Murdoch
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Steven Horsford
Person
Hilda Solis
Person
Marcy Carsey
Person
Bill Nye
Person
Rob Reiner
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Los Angeles City Council#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian#The January 6th Committee#Dccc
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

133K+
Followers
37K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy