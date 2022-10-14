ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Spieth, Scheffler, Nowitzki, Isner Compete in Pickleball Exhibition Match

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttsl0_0iYLmCee00

The athletes all are from the Dallas area or played for Dallas teams.

PGA Tour stars Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler put their golf clubs away in exchange for paddles Thursday night as they competed in an exhibition match for the Pro Pickleball Association.

Their opponents are also well-known in the sports world for their talents and also for being extremely tall. Retired NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki partnered up with tennis pro John Isner to play against the golfers. Nowitzki is seven-feet tall, as Isner stands at 6’10”.

Pickleball, which combines aspects of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on outdoor badminton-sized courts, has taken the country by storm . The professional league, Major League Pickleball, began in 2021.

The competition Thursday night was hot as the two teams had multiple close rallies throughout the game.

The event in Frisco, Tex., brought in retired NFL star Tony Romo, too. However, he worked as the announcer for the event. All of the celebrity athletes were from the Dallas area or competed for Dallas teams.

The pickleball teams switched around, with the sports stars also competing with amateur pickleball players. This meant that the athletes competed against each other whenever they partnered up with amateur players.

Major sports stars continue to get involved in the sport of pickleball. The celebrity event comes just a day after seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and four-time tennis Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters invested in a professional pickleball team. NBA stars LeBron James , Draymond Green and Kevin Love previously invested in a team as well. Retired NFL star Drew Brees also has a stake in a team.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Daily Cover coverage, go to Daily Cover .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Clijsters
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Jeff Luhnow
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Ohio State Cheerleader Video

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's College GameDay shared a cheerleading video that quickly went viral. GameDay shared a video of Ohio State cheerleaders executing a flipping stunt. It was the first stunt the male cheerleader had landed in his young collegiate cheerleading career. "Tell me it's your 1st flipping stunt without...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isner Compete#Nba#Major League Pickleball#Grand Slam
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

103K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy