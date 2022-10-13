Padres anticipate fan-tastic environment for Game 3 of NLDS against Dodgers

The Padres worked out at Petco Park on Thursday in advance of Friday's Game 3 against the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

It felt big at the time.

But something was missing.

“The fans,” second baseman Jake Cronenworth exclaimed.

The Padres in 2020 made the postseason for the first time in 14 years. They won more games than all but two other teams during the regular season. They were riding Slam Diego.

They were having fun, and they were fun to watch.

But almost no one could do so in person.

“The highs weren't as high because you didn't have the crowd noise,” relief pitcher Pierce Johnson said. “When you have the crowd behind you, it’s like, gosh. … That’s something that was sorely missed. We enjoyed it as a team, but now that we get to enjoy it with fans, I think that means everything.”

As they played in front of cardboard cutouts of loved ones, pets and famous people, with fake cheers and chants and the murmur a crowd creates played over the speakers at (mostly) appropriate moments, the Padres would often talk among themselves about how fun it would be to have people in the stands when they hit a big home run or rallied late in a game.

“ That Game 2 would probably have been the loudest game of all time, just how crazy it was,” Cronenworth said, recalling the second game of the wild-card series against the Cardinals, in which the Padres came back from four-run and two-run deficits and won 11-9.

Now the Padres are hosting the Dodgers in Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series, at 5:37 p.m. Friday and 6:37 p.m. Saturday. And there will be fans in Petco Park. Every possible spot in Petco Park.

The expectation is it will be all anyone imagined it would be.

“Hopefully we can get some of that that we were (missing) in ‘20,” Cronenworth said.

“I can't wait,” catcher Austin Nola said. “I’m already thinking about the atmosphere and what it's going to feel like. It's probably going to be shaking.”

Right fielder Juan Soto noted he has never played a postseason game at Petco Park but predicted, “It's going to be wild.”

He may be new to the area, but Soto’s perspective is not unlike many San Diegans when it comes to anticipating a playoff game here.

Friday’s game will be the first postseason game in front of fans in San Diego since the 2006 NLDS against the Cardinals.

“They've been waiting for this for a while,” manager Bob Melvin said. “And they've supported us all year.”

The Padres drew more than 2.9 million fans in 2022, second in franchise history behind only 2004, the first year Petco Park was open.

Should sellout crowds the next two nights witness a Padres victory (or two), they will be the first paying customers to see the team win a playoff game at Petco Park. The Padres won two games in their best-of-three wild-card series in ’20 but lost both home games in the ’06 NLDS and their only home game in the ’05 NLDS. This weekend’s games will also be the first postseason contests at Petco not played between the Padres and Cardinals.

The Padres hope their win Wednesday at Dodger Stadium accomplished two things — in addition to getting them within two victories of advancing to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998.

There was some concern that an 0-2 deficit would have dampened the vibe and possibly caused some fans to sell their tickets, potentially to Dodgers fans.

Now, the possibility exists Saturday night could be a clinching event for the home team.

“Coming here,” third baseman Manny Machado said late Wednesday in L.A., “taking one from them at their place and going back home now 1-1, being able to maybe even win it at home, will be fun in front of our fans that deserve it.”

The Padres did what they could to limit people showing up in blue. Tickets purchased via the team’s website required zip code verification. However, nothing can be done to keep anyone from purchasing tickets on the secondary market.

There have been fewer Dodgers fans at games at Petco Park the past two seasons than in the many years before that. But the proximity between Los Angeles and San Diego and the fact many former Angelenos relocated south makes Dodgers fans’ presence to some extent unavoidable.

“I mean, obviously, it stinks when they get a hit or something like that and you hear the cheers,” Cronenworth said. “But hopefully it's not like that tomorrow.”

Regardless, at least one Dodgers player wasn’t concerned.

“We're fortunate enough to play here at Dodger Stadium, and we get 45(,000) to 50,000 people every night when we play,” Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin said. “Can't imagine it's any more loud than that.”





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .