WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
WRAL
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
cbs17
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
North Carolina man hospitalized after being trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot
The man's wife was in the cab of the truck and thought the truck was in park at the time her husband was under the hood working to jump-start a vehicle, police said.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
North Carolina deputies find cocaine hidden in dollar bill after arresting woman during traffic stop
A deputy saw a car with a headlight out and pulled the car over in the Speedway parking lot on West 10th Street, the news release said.
WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
WNCT
Craven County officials respond to gun violence, continue investigation into shootings
At least four reported shootings in New Bern over the past seven days has Craven County law enforcement officials calling for an end to the violence and for people to report anything suspicious they may see. Craven County officials respond to gun violence, …. At least four reported shootings in...
WITN
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
cbs17
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
foxwilmington.com
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) – Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four...
newbernnow.com
Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents
Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
wcti12.com
Victims identified in New Bern Ave. shooting, police still seeking suspects
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two of the four victims from a recent shooting on New Bern Avenue have been identified. The other two are juveniles. The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Victims include a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Kaihem Hicks and 31-year-old Malcolm Goodman. One...
wcti12.com
One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
cbs17
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning. At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.
WNCT
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m. near Snow Hill. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said three people were able to escape the home. Kearney said crews were called to 1493 Highway 58 South...
WITN
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
