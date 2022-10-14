Read full article on original website
La Jolla planning group considers not seeking city of San Diego recognition in light of reforms
Two former Community Planning Association trustees argue that disadvantages of the new policy 'far outweigh the advantages of city recognition.'
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City
An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
rtands.com
Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’
It was no surprise that track relocation was a hot-button topic during a recent forum of those running for Del Mar (Calif.) City Council. The line that runs along the bluffs is at constant risk of being damaged due to ground settlement and erosion. Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, Councilmember...
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
kusi.com
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
KPBS
Apartment development in Vista focuses on art and affordability
Paseo Artist Village is a new apartment development in Vista, but it's not like other recent developments popping up in the area. This one has a focus on art — and affordability. “What we did here at Paseo Artist Village was to provide the resources of a work area...
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
Construction begins in Poway on high-speed internet project
"California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
Work began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide enhanced internet options to everyone in the state. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re starting construction today to get affordable high-speed internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on access to a reliable and fast internet connection.
KPBS
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
times-advocate.com
Grand Avenue Festival returns Oct. 16
All the things you liked about the improvements that were part of spring’s Grand Avenue Festival are returning Sunday, October 16, in Downtown Escondido from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Event organizers with the Downtown Business Association are expecting up to 40,000 people to be walking around downtown enjoying the festivities.
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
East County PAC Agrees to Quit Sending Mailers Decried by Dems as Misleading
Local Democrats have been denouncing campaign mailers that depict Republican-endorsed candidates as Democratic-backed progressives in Carlsbad, La Mesa and elsewhere. Now the political action committee under fire — amid threat of a lawsuit — has agreed to cease and desist. “Representatives of Citizens for a Better East County...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
Water batteries could soon power 130,000 homes in San Diego at night time
The San Diego County Water Authority is planning to use its San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power making clean energy in the region viable, according to an article by NPR published on Friday. Powering 130,000 homes. The project will take ten years to be built and will see large...
El Cajon shopping center host culinary competition for spot at Parkway Plaza
An East County shopping center hosted a culinary competition called “Taste For The Space." Local food trucks, restaurateurs and chefs are competing for a spot at the shopping center. The prize also includes more cash opportunities.
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
rtands.com
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
Martinez, Hemmerling face off in San Diego County sheriff race
Kelly Martinez and John Hemmerling are vying to become San Diego County’s next sheriff.
