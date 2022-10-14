ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlake, CA

Drewdown
3d ago

The state need to give her that money just the way they give it to the illegals

KMPH.com

Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Unsecured dog on motorcycle leads to drugs, gun in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was pulled over for having an unsecured dog in the back, which led deputies to find drugs and a gun in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop near Hughes and McKinley Avenues on Wednesday. The rider, 58-year-old David...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
Washington Examiner

Arrest of 15-year-old in California thwarted school shooting, authorities say

A would-be school shooting was thwarted in California with the arrest of a 15-year-old, authorities say. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of social media posts from the teenager, threatening to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, ABC News reported. Police went to the boy's home and searched his backpack, where they found a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. The student was promptly arrested.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA

As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
HANFORD, CA
WSB Radio

Possible school shooting prevented with teenager's arrest, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. — A California teenager was arrested on Wednesday in what authorities described as a thwarted possible school shooting. The unnamed 15-year-old boy -- a student at Tranquillity High School, some 30 miles west of Fresno -- was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and making criminal threats. He was booked into Fresno County’s Juvenile Hall, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

20 guns, 20,000 rounds of ammo found and tied back to man in custody

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Tollhouse man who was recently taken into custody will now be facing additional charges as law enforcement located about 20,000 rounds of ammo and 20 guns in his home. 30-year-old Jeffrey Mast was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, accused of shoplifting earlier this...
TOLLHOUSE, CA

