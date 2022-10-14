Read full article on original website
The state need to give her that money just the way they give it to the illegals
Visalia Feral Cat Coalition raising money to cover rising costs
A South Valley non-profit is taking action to save our feline friends but the organization needs your help.
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Waylon and Willie
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (LRRF) is pleased to present our newest superstars, now available for adoption! You might remember these boys as part of the Highway Men, young superstars blazing a trail in country music. They are good ol’ country boys looking for a good place to sing their songs and enjoy their fans and supporters. They are the one and only Waylon & Willie!
kingsriverlife.com
Valley Animal Center: Cat in Shelter for Four Years Seeks Special Furever Home
If you love the beauty of sparkling brilliance, then Glitter is your gal!. Glitter (Animal ID: 21340) is a four-year-old orange tabby. She and her siblings were surrendered to Valley Animal Center when they were only four months old. While all of Glitter’s siblings were adopted, she has been in the care of Valley Animal Center since 2018.
kion546.com
Trails End residents fear homelessness as new owners threaten evictions to clean up
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”
Fire tears through historic Fresno building, two burned, several animals rescued
More than half of the city's firefighters responded as a fire quickly spread to all floors of the building.
KMPH.com
Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
KMPH.com
Unsecured dog on motorcycle leads to drugs, gun in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was pulled over for having an unsecured dog in the back, which led deputies to find drugs and a gun in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop near Hughes and McKinley Avenues on Wednesday. The rider, 58-year-old David...
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
Man hospitalized after surviving crash in northeast Fresno with gunshot wound
Fresno Police say a man crashed along Friant Road, when officers checked on the driver, they found he had been shot.
Detectives identify motive behind alleged Parlier homicide
Detectives have identified a motive behind a Parlier homicide on October 1.
Washington Examiner
Arrest of 15-year-old in California thwarted school shooting, authorities say
A would-be school shooting was thwarted in California with the arrest of a 15-year-old, authorities say. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of social media posts from the teenager, threatening to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, ABC News reported. Police went to the boy's home and searched his backpack, where they found a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. The student was promptly arrested.
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
Woman dies, flips car over after clipping power stabilizing wire, police say
Fresno police are investigating a fatal traffic accident on Parkway Drive and Iota Avenue that left one woman dead.
Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping in Reedley, police say
Investigators say just before a teenage girl was walking home from the bus stop when a white van approached her from behind. A good Samaritan intervened and pulled the teen away.
Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
KMPH.com
65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
KMPH.com
Premo Pizza in northeast Fresno urges people to dine locally to help keep its doors open
FRESNO, Calif. — Premo Pizza, once a thriving business, now struggling to stay afloat. Like many local businesses in the Central Valley, inflation is making it harder to keep doors open. "But I don't want this to be coming just from me. This is for everybody. This has to...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
Possible school shooting prevented with teenager's arrest, authorities say
FRESNO, Calif. — A California teenager was arrested on Wednesday in what authorities described as a thwarted possible school shooting. The unnamed 15-year-old boy -- a student at Tranquillity High School, some 30 miles west of Fresno -- was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and making criminal threats. He was booked into Fresno County’s Juvenile Hall, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
KMPH.com
20 guns, 20,000 rounds of ammo found and tied back to man in custody
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Tollhouse man who was recently taken into custody will now be facing additional charges as law enforcement located about 20,000 rounds of ammo and 20 guns in his home. 30-year-old Jeffrey Mast was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, accused of shoplifting earlier this...
