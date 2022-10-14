Read full article on original website
WIFR
Belvidere houses transformed into Halloween displays
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere is known as the ‘City of Murals. In October, the city could also be known as Halloweentown as some residents trick out their houses for the trick-or-treaters. For the past 15 years, Todd Brongiel goes all-out for Halloween, building his own displays, some of...
theonlineclarion.com
A walk through 5 local thrifts
From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
WIFR
Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
Rockford’s Unofficial Ranking Of Shopping Carts
A good cart can really make or break a shopping experience. We all know that some places in town have FAR superior shopping carts than others. This isn't an endorsement of the establishment, just me ranking my shopping cart experience around town. There will be plenty of places left off...
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store
If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
WIFR
Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Organizers call this card show one of the largest shows of its kind in the Midwest and its back with more than 250 vendors on hand. Card enthusiasts had the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with those vendors. There were plenty more than sports cards on hand at the show. Genres like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh were also on display. Organizers for the card show are excited to see the success of the show with another day left for collectors to come out. Promotor John Craig says, “Good size crowd, a lot of vendor tables. Plenty of cards to choose from, baseball basketball, football, soccer, pokemon, other trading card games like magic the gathering, anything you can think of.”
100fmrockford.com
Do you recognize this tiny face? Stroll on State wants to recreate this moment 10 years later
ROCKFORD — Stroll on State turns 10 this year, and it’s looking to recreate a magic moment from the first year of the downtown holiday festival. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau wants help identifying a baby pictured during the first Stroll in 2013. “While going through...
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retailers have begun announcing which stores will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. The annual list of closures follows several years of stores staying open on the Thanksgiving holiday to get a jump on Black Friday sales, thus depriving their employees of enjoying a family gathering. So far, the following national […]
WIFR
A Cold Weekend Ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy today with a chance for light showers late this afternoon through early evening. Highs will reach the low 50′s. Down to the low 30′s tonight. Low 50′s/low 30′s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Cold Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the middle 40′s and lows in the mid to upper 20′s.
WIFR
Byron Chilifest returns for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The sauce was flowing in Byron Saturday as the city’s annual Chilifest at Uptown Lanes returns. Seven teams were on hand this year brewing their chili concoctions with taste testing starting at Noon on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Byron Chamber of Commerce and has been in hibernation since the COVID-19 pandemic. For a long time, it didn’t look like it was ever going to come back as a duck show was brought in to take its place.
Amazon delivery driver robbed in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from […]
WIFR
Suspects at large after armed robbery of Amazon driver
Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Police search for three suspects after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street. Their report states three men, all in their late teens or early twenties, demanded the Amazon driver’s wallet. One of them flashed a handgun. The driver handed it to them, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and fled in different directions. The driver was uninjured during the robbery.
nbc15.com
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
rockrivercurrent.com
More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023
BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
WIFR
Orangeville missing steer found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WIFR
Rolling with VetsRoll: from Rockford to Washington D.C.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News weather anchor Aaron Wilson and photographer Erik Engstrom are hitting the road to experience the Fall VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C. October 16 through 19 is sure to be filled with surprises during an almost non-stop four-day trip to the nation’s capital. Veterans...
WIFR
Emery Air sees rapid growth, success at Chicago Rockford International Airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) shifted 2.7 billion pounds of cargo in 2021, a rising number that is producing success for companies in that area. One of those companies is Emery Air, based out of Rockford. The company expanded its air cargo storage capacity, with a...
Wisconsin 5th Grader’s Adorable Thank You Letter to His Math Teacher
The young man who wrote this letter about his teacher wrote it straight from his heart. He surprised me with where he used the word "love". I can always count on one segment of my daily show on 97ZOK to deliver a highlight for the week, it's the reason for this letter I'm sharing with you. During the school year, we ask families to write letters to us about the teachers they love. Past or present, we just want to read stories about these remarkable human beings who dedicate their lives to our children's education.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
