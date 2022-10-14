Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool
There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday.
Multiple shooting reported around Pittsburgh Saturday
There were multiple shootings around reported around the Pittsburgh area overnight Saturday. On the North Side, three people were killed and another was shot on Cedar Avenue just after 10 p.m.
wtae.com
Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night
Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
5 shot, 3 dead in Pittsburgh, in two separate incidents, police investigating
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Five people were shot in Pittsburgh late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, leaving three dead according to Pittsburgh Public Safety’s tweet and our affiliate KDKA. The first incident happened on the North Side along Cedar Avenue between E. Ohio and Stockton Avenue. There, officers responded to calls about multiple shots fired […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 people dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood; victims identified
PITTSBURGH — Three people are dead and another is injured after a shooting in North Side late Saturday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 300 block of Cedar Avenue at around 10:08 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, a female was pronounced dead at...
Heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side was for trespassing incident
There was a large police presence on Tampa Avenue on Youngstown's South Side Friday afternoon.
3 people dead, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Three people were killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Allegheny Commons on the city’s north side at about 10:08 p.m. EDT, WPXI-TV reported. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Public...
Lane closed after rollover crash in New Middletown
The fire department and ambulance are on the scene after a rollover crash in New Middletown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in McKees Rocks. According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the 800 block of O’Donovan Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Police said emergency...
YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side
Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Man shot in the leg on South Side of Youngstown
Several cop cars are in the 400 block of W. Marion St. on Youngstown's South Side.
Police: Teenager dead after hit by vehicle in North Hills Village shopping center, victim identified
ROSS TOWNSHIP — A teenager is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of North Hills Village shopping center. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Ross Township police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman facing charges after dropping infant on its head while intoxicated, police say
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after she dropped an infant on its head while she was intoxicated, police say. Court documents show that police were sent to 11th Street in New Kensington on Wednesday for reports of a woman carrying a baby while under the influence.
Man found guilty for role in attempted murder of police officer in Warren
A man was found guilty for two counts of attempted murder in Warren Friday for a 2020 case where shots were fired at police officers.
Warren Police Department seizes and destroys 350 guns over year and a half
The Warren Police Department seized 350 guns over the last year and a half, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Central road closed Sunday for parade
This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place.
Warren police respond to shots fired; 1 injured
Officers were told a woman had been injured after someone shot at her.
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools District is mourning the loss of one of its students. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Saturday for reports of an accident. A teenager, later identified as...
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowing, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
Comments / 2