ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night

Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell, OH
Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Campbell, OH
WSOC Charlotte

3 people dead, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Allegheny Commons on the city’s north side at about 10:08 p.m. EDT, WPXI-TV reported. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Public...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Campbell Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy