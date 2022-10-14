ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Level, NC

WRAL News

NCFC falls 5-1 at Charlotte in season finale

Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina FC closed their 2022 USL One season with a 5-1 loss to the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The team finishes with 30 points for the season and an eleventh-place finish in the table. Charlotte clinches their third consecutive playoff berth with the win.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Williams hits for 3 TDs in Campbell's rout of Robert Morris

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and Campbell rode a 27-point second quarter to a 41-10 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday. The Fighting Camels' second-quarter explosion came on two TD passes by Williams, a 34-yard run by Lamagea McDowell and a couple of Caleb Dowden field goals.
MOON, PA
WRAL News

Fred Couples wins SAS Championship

Cary, N.C. — At 63 years old, Fred Couples hasn't won an event in over a thousand days. Couples' last winning event was the American Family Insurance Championships in May 2017. Couples win today earned him his fourth victory on the PGA Tour Champion. Couples mentioned yesterday how someone...
CARY, NC
WECT

3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in the Ironman Triathalon, one of the hardest of its kind. Participants had to swim, bike and run over 70 miles combined, which started in Wrightsville Beach and ended in downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Aho's late goal leads Hurricanes past Sharks 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the San Jose Sharks their third straight loss to open the season, 2-1 on Friday night. Martin Necas scored his second goal in two games for Carolina...
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Report: Raleigh No. 1 in share of workers earning $100,000; Durham also scores well

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
