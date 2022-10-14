Read full article on original website
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Lucky 13: Trent Botts honors teammate by wearing his jersey, then leads team to comeback for first win
Western Harnett entered the week 0-7 overall and with an interim head coach. It started Friday's game down 18-0 to E.E. Smith after the first quarter. And yet, something special was brewing. Before the game, quarterback Trent Botts decided to wear the No. 13 jersey of teammate Ian Bristow, who...
No. 5 Hillside strengthens hold on DAC-VII with 57-7 drubbing of Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The No. 5 Hillside Hornets cemented their status atop the DAC-VII conference as they cruised to a 57-7 road win over the Chapel Hill Tigers on Friday night. Dez Smith got the scoring started for the Hornets with a four-yard touchdown run early in the...
UNC-Duke meet under the lights in Battle for the Victory Bell
Durham, N.C. — Both Carolina and Duke bring winning records into their rivalry game Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium. The home team has the advantage of being unbeaten there, but the 5-1 Heels are 2-0 in the conference play in the ACC Coastal division, where they are currently the top dog.
No. 15 Apex stays perfect with 45-6 win over Middle Creek
Apex, N.C. — Ian Bright scored four touchdowns and fellow running back Jayvion Danzy added two himself as No. 15 Apex ran past Middle Creek en route to a 45-6 victory on Friday. The Cougars, now a perfect 8-0 on the year, once again illustrated how they can win...
NCFC falls 5-1 at Charlotte in season finale
Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina FC closed their 2022 USL One season with a 5-1 loss to the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The team finishes with 30 points for the season and an eleventh-place finish in the table. Charlotte clinches their third consecutive playoff berth with the win.
No. 21 Clinton stuns St. Pauls with late touchdown, survives upset bid 23-20
Clinton, N.C. — The No. 21 Clinton Dark Horses survived an upset bid with a 23-20 win over the St. Pauls Bulldogs at home thanks to some late heroics. Josiah McLaurin scored the game-winning touchdown on a 70-yard hook-and-ladder play in the final two minutes of the game that was perfectly designed and was executed exactly as intended.
Williams hits for 3 TDs in Campbell's rout of Robert Morris
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and Campbell rode a 27-point second quarter to a 41-10 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday. The Fighting Camels' second-quarter explosion came on two TD passes by Williams, a 34-yard run by Lamagea McDowell and a couple of Caleb Dowden field goals.
Byrd accounts for 6 TDs as No. 4 Cleveland blanks Southeast Raleigh 54-0
Clayton, N.C. — Jackson Byrd threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more, and No. 4 Cleveland defeated Southeast Raleigh 54-0 on Friday to improve to 8-0. The Rams are now two wins away from what would be their third consecutive undefeated regular season. In full control from...
Fred Couples wins SAS Championship
Cary, N.C. — At 63 years old, Fred Couples hasn't won an event in over a thousand days. Couples' last winning event was the American Family Insurance Championships in May 2017. Couples win today earned him his fourth victory on the PGA Tour Champion. Couples mentioned yesterday how someone...
WECT
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in the Ironman Triathalon, one of the hardest of its kind. Participants had to swim, bike and run over 70 miles combined, which started in Wrightsville Beach and ended in downtown Wilmington.
packinsider.com
NC State All-American Wrestler Trent Hidlay Officially has a Hoagie Named After Him at Mitch’s Tavern
NC State 3x All-American Wrestler, and 2x ACC Champion, Trent Hidlay officially has a hoagie named after him at Mitch’s Tavern on Hillsborough Street. Mitch’s Tavern has been a staple on Hillsborough Street across from NC State since 1974. If you’ve never been to Mitch’s and you call...
U.S. Fred Couples and South Korea Yang Yong-eun share lead in round two of SAS championship
Cary, N.C. — Fred Couples and Yang Yong-eun are tied for first on day two of the SAS Championship. The first-round leader Rocco Mediate, 2019 SAS Championship winner Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron are tied for third at 7 under. Mediate went even-par 72 with six birdies. Kelly and...
Aho's late goal leads Hurricanes past Sharks 2-1
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the San Jose Sharks their third straight loss to open the season, 2-1 on Friday night. Martin Necas scored his second goal in two games for Carolina...
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
Prestage: ‘A man of vision’
A trailblazer of industry, an agriculture magnate, a business tycoon — Bill Prestage was all three, a man who helped shape livestock pro
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Yes, the heaviest pumpkin at the NC State Fair was grown in West Virginia. Here’s why.
It’s the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, Charlie Brown.
Report: Raleigh No. 1 in share of workers earning $100,000; Durham also scores well
RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
