Philadelphia, PA

Will the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, or will the Dallas Cowboys solidify their status as NFC contenders? The Bet The Edge crew reveals their picks for Sunday Night Football. Think you can out-pick the experts? Download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play SN7 for a shot at $100K. #fantasyfootball #shorts »
Cowboys' Jason Peters trending toward showdown with Eagles ex-teammates: 'It'll be great to beat them'

Even while carrying an official designation of “limited,” Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters managed to turn heads during an important week of practice with the team. The nine-time Pro Bowler signed with the club in early September, didn’t see any action at all until Week 3, and then sat out Week 5 with a chest injury. But he appears to now be heading in the right direction for a rematch against his former employers when Dallas visits Philadelphia this weekend for a primetime showdown with the undefeated Eagles.
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is showcasing maybe the most highly anticipated game thus far in the NFL season. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) travel to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in a battle for NFC East supremacy on NBC4. Just a day removed from celebrating the Phillies advancing to the National League Championship Series, […]
At the midway points of one of the most anticipated games on the NFL docket, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have engaged in a defensive struggle that's a far cry from their bombastic AFC Divisional showdown from January. Though Kansas City struck first on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown...
The New England Patriots are set for a Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium. With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Browns have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. QB Mac Jones. RB Damien...
The Kansas City Chiefs had multiple chances to set the tone during their Week 6 outing against the Buffalo Bills, yet they failed to do so and it ultimately came back to bite them. There were several reasons why the Chiefs lost despite hosting the Bills, and putting too much...
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. Though many of Seattle’s most notables are expected to garner some attention...
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) WR Chris Olave (concussion) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) View the original article to see embedded media. Landry, Thomas, Lattimore, and Turner were previously ruled out on the team's final injury report. Last night, Olave was reportedly not going to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is going to be active today as the emergency quarterback. It's been reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Dalton could keep starting if he does well today. That would make sense with the short week.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has fully embraced Philly’s professional sports market. Over the summer, the Sixers guard went from throwing the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game to banging the drum at a Philadelphia Union match. On Thursday night, the star guard attended his first hockey game...
ATLANTA -- You probably don't know much about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Neither do I. So I interviewed Scott Kennedy, the former director of scouting for Scout.com who has a YouTube channel dedicated to Falcons coverage. Here's what he said. KENNEDY: "This is a very different team...
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
