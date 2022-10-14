Read full article on original website
Watch: SN7 Picks: Who wins between Cowboys Eagles?
Will the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, or will the Dallas Cowboys solidify their status as NFC contenders? The Bet The Edge crew reveals their picks for Sunday Night Football. Think you can out-pick the experts? Download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play SN7 for a shot at $100K. #fantasyfootball #shorts »
Cowboys' Jason Peters trending toward showdown with Eagles ex-teammates: 'It'll be great to beat them'
Even while carrying an official designation of “limited,” Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters managed to turn heads during an important week of practice with the team. The nine-time Pro Bowler signed with the club in early September, didn’t see any action at all until Week 3, and then sat out Week 5 with a chest injury. But he appears to now be heading in the right direction for a rematch against his former employers when Dallas visits Philadelphia this weekend for a primetime showdown with the undefeated Eagles.
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Jason Kelce calls out Dallas Cowboys fans with some aggressive comments
Jason Kelce is leaning all the way into Philly Pride and called out Dallas Cowboys fans for being corporate fans ahead of Sunday Night’s showdown. Any divisional rivalry game is going to prompt some trash-talking. NFL rivalries as storied as the Cowboys-Eagles. The Eagles’ four-time Pro Bowl center, Jason...
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
‘We Punched Back!’ Cowboys Can’t Overcome Mistakes, Eagles D in Loss: Live Game Updates
The Dallas Cowboys visited inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It ended in a 26-17 loss ... and a moment of reflection from coach Mike McCarthy as he summarized the comeback effort.
‘SNF’ Week 6: Cowboys-Eagles clash in mammoth NFC East game
(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is showcasing maybe the most highly anticipated game thus far in the NFL season. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) travel to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in a battle for NFC East supremacy on NBC4. Just a day removed from celebrating the Phillies advancing to the National League Championship Series, […]
Eagles Intercept Dallas QB Cooper Rush Twice, Take 20-3 Lead at Halftime
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles defense intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush twice and its offense did what it always does - score multiple points in the second quarter to take a 20-3 lead at halftime of Sunday night’s primetime game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles’ offense didn’t...
Bills vs. Chiefs Halftime Update: 3 First Half Observations
At the midway points of one of the most anticipated games on the NFL docket, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have engaged in a defensive struggle that's a far cry from their bombastic AFC Divisional showdown from January. Though Kansas City struck first on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown...
Mike Preston: The Ravens have a history of winning ugly. Losing ugly won’t cut it.
It appeared the Ravens reached rock bottom four weeks ago when they allowed four fourth-quarter touchdowns to blow a 21-point lead and lose to the Miami Dolphins. And then came Sunday, a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. This setback isn’t at the bottom of the barrel, but underneath...
Patriots at Browns Inactives: Mac Jones, Damien Harris In or Out?
The New England Patriots are set for a Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium. With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Browns have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. QB Mac Jones. RB Damien...
Mahomes: Chiefs Hoping for Another Chance to Play Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs had multiple chances to set the tone during their Week 6 outing against the Buffalo Bills, yet they failed to do so and it ultimately came back to bite them. There were several reasons why the Chiefs lost despite hosting the Bills, and putting too much...
DK Metcalf Key to Seahawks vs. Cardinals: 3 to Watch in Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. Though many of Seattle’s most notables are expected to garner some attention...
Saints Inactives List Against Bengals: Week 6
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) WR Chris Olave (concussion) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) View the original article to see embedded media. Landry, Thomas, Lattimore, and Turner were previously ruled out on the team's final injury report. Last night, Olave was reportedly not going to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is going to be active today as the emergency quarterback. It's been reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Dalton could keep starting if he does well today. That would make sense with the short week.
Tyrese Maxey Dodges Question About Eagles vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has fully embraced Philly’s professional sports market. Over the summer, the Sixers guard went from throwing the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game to banging the drum at a Philadelphia Union match. On Thursday night, the star guard attended his first hockey game...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) have a game in Week 6 that can make or break their 2022 season. After a tough 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, the Jaguars have a chance to climb back in the AFC South standings in Week 6 vs. the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1), who haven't won an AFC South game yet this year after three tries.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s wife shares hilarious story regarding fans booing her husband
Nick Sirianni is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles and is just now endearing himself to the team’s fans. But it was a bit of a rocky road for him to get to this point. The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start and were 2-5 early...
49ers Opponent Breakdown: What to Know about the Falcons
ATLANTA -- You probably don't know much about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Neither do I. So I interviewed Scott Kennedy, the former director of scouting for Scout.com who has a YouTube channel dedicated to Falcons coverage. Here's what he said. KENNEDY: "This is a very different team...
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
