Georgia State

Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday

Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases. “Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 14-16

It's homecoming weekend for the Albany State Golden Rams, so that means a parade and big parade, but there are other things to do. Sylvester is hosting the annual Georgia Peanut festival, and in Sasser the weekly fall festival events at Mark's Melon Patch offers the opportunity to wind through the corn maze, go on a hayride and more.
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Georgia leads the nation in flu cases, experts say

MACON, Ga. — Flu season is ramping up early in Georgia, leading the nation in cases, and while some parents are concerned, others are prepared. "I do not have any concerns as far as flu season because I'm prepared. I take my daughter to the doctor, keep her a regular checkup, and make sure she's keeping her hands washed and social distancing," Aja Taylor said.
Construction Ready, GoodwillSR provide free construction skills training in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A partnership between two organizations, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), is allowing 20 students in Columbus to train for construction careers at no cost to them. The current session began on Oct. 3 at SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus, according to Construction Ready spokesperson Mitch Leff. […]
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
