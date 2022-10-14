Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday
Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Georgia residents
As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of Georgia, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Georgia residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
WTVM
Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases. “Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a day of celebration for members of the Muscogee County community. Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County School District Stadium, Odis Spencer Stadium. “Well it’s such a fabulous facility. It’s one that’s going to be a...
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 14-16
It's homecoming weekend for the Albany State Golden Rams, so that means a parade and big parade, but there are other things to do. Sylvester is hosting the annual Georgia Peanut festival, and in Sasser the weekly fall festival events at Mark's Melon Patch offers the opportunity to wind through the corn maze, go on a hayride and more.
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
WTVM
Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare Systems hosts Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell Co.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System and Russell County Veterans Council hosted Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell County and Phenix City today. The event was hosted at Mother Mary Mission on Seale Road in Phenix City. “Today, we have a multitude of VA services represented...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Georgia leads the nation in flu cases, experts say
MACON, Ga. — Flu season is ramping up early in Georgia, leading the nation in cases, and while some parents are concerned, others are prepared. "I do not have any concerns as far as flu season because I'm prepared. I take my daughter to the doctor, keep her a regular checkup, and make sure she's keeping her hands washed and social distancing," Aja Taylor said.
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
WALB 10
Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State officials want to make sure Georgians who experienced financial issues because of the pandemic know there is help. There is a program that will help homeowners with mortgage assistance; who suffered hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Homeowners Assistance Fund had $354 million...
Searching for a new ride? Hurricane Ian flood-damaged vehicles could be sold in Georgia
ATLANTA — Cars damaged by flooding in Hurricane Ian could soon be for sale at used car lots in metro Atlanta. Carfax estimates that as many as 358,000 vehicles were potentially damaged by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Many of...
Construction Ready, GoodwillSR provide free construction skills training in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A partnership between two organizations, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), is allowing 20 students in Columbus to train for construction careers at no cost to them. The current session began on Oct. 3 at SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus, according to Construction Ready spokesperson Mitch Leff. […]
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
Comments / 3