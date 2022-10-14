KCK neighbors fed up after multiple fires at abandoned apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Neighbors in one Wyandotte County neighborhood have seen enough.

A blighted apartment complex caught fire twice on Thursday , in addition to the blaze that started on Wednesday morning.

The Rosedale Ridge Apartments sit near the intersection of S. Mill and S. 24th Streets. The three fires have kept Kansas City, Kansas firefighters busy for two days.

No one has been reported as having been injured in the incidents.

City leaders report no one has lived there since 2018, when codes enforcement officers from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County deemed it unfit for people . That’s when all seven buildings were boarded up, but neighbors told FOX4 people keep getting inside to start fires.

Neighbors estimate the complex to be around 50 years old. A KCK firefighter on the scene Thursday said although two of the fires are located in the same building, they are not a rekindling.

“I don’t think anybody up here really wants it,” Paul Segura, a lifelong Rosedale neighborhood resident, said. “When they’re up here with five or six pumpers, and something may occur on the other side of town, I think it’s worrisome that they may have to pull somebody from somewhere else to take care of another emergency.”

Patrick Holton, a Property Maintenance Compliance Officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, said the city has recorded active cases against the property for a decade.

Holton said the property owners, who are based in Florida, have been cited numerous times, and fined thousands of dollars. Holton said the owners say they intend to rehab the property at some point.

“I think anybody who lived beside this would want to see this property come down. Unfortunately, as long as there is an active owner, ultimately, they’re going to have the responsibility to decide what the future of this property is,” Holton said on Thursday.

Holton said city inspectors check on this property every 30 days and the citations against the owner are growing .

