2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arro
Centre Daily
NFL・
Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles closed out another familiar outcome — their latest victory as they roll unbeaten into an off week &mdash
Centre Daily
Mike Preston: The Ravens have a history of winning ugly. Losing ugly won’t cut it.
It appeared the Ravens reached rock bottom four weeks ago when they allowed four fourth-quarter touchdowns to blow a 21-point lead and lose to the Miami Dolphins. And then came Sunday, a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. This setback isn’t at the bottom of the barrel, but underneath...
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Centre Daily
Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
Centre Daily
Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye was the Pelicans' No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The forward tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against...
Centre Daily
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
Centre Daily
Centre Daily
Two more NBA Blue Devils get waived
And then there were 26. Duke basketball peaked this week with 29 former players on active NBA contracts. But a few of those professional Blue Devils held Exhibit 10 deals — essentially bodies to fill teams' 20-man preseason rosters — and were far from locks to land on a 15-man roster when the regular season gets underway next week.
