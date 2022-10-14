ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye was the Pelicans' No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The forward tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against...
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Delivers $1250 Bonus for Eagles-Cowboys SNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Cowboys-Eagles Sunday Night Football showdown has just about everything bettors could want, as it features divisional rivals in a game that could decide first place in the NFC East not only today, but at the end of the season. Those bettors can also get what they want from a wager when they sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which gives new customers up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance as well as 2,000 credits in Caesars Rewards programs.
Two more NBA Blue Devils get waived

And then there were 26. Duke basketball peaked this week with 29 former players on active NBA contracts. But a few of those professional Blue Devils held Exhibit 10 deals — essentially bodies to fill teams' 20-man preseason rosters — and were far from locks to land on a 15-man roster when the regular season gets underway next week.
