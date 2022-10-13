The person who died in an accident involving a pickup truck and a farm combine was Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Blanco was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound in the 500 block of East 1100 Road after 4 p.m. on Saturday when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a northbound John Deere combine, according to a preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the office. Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO