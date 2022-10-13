ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNT News

McDonald’s in Topeka set to reopen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka McDonald’s is reopening after being torn down in April of 2022. The new 7,000-square-foot restaurant is combining with the Greater Topeka Partnership on Monday, Oct. 17 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 29th and California McDonalds at 5:30 p.m. “A feature that we are excited about is that we […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Four Shots in Oskie

Week of October 16, 2022: The story of the 1999 murder, confession, and conviction that shocked the town of Oskaloosa, Kansas. Justin Wingerter is the author of Four Shots in Oskie: Murder and Innocence in Middle America. Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:. 6pm Sundays. 6am Saturdays. Listen to KPR...
OSKALOOSA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s Ky Thomas scores first TD as a Jayhawk

NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT)- Ky Thomas ran in a touchdown for KU against Oklahoma on Saturday. Thomas is a Topeka High School graduate and transferred from Minnesota to Kansas over the offseason. Thomas’ touchdown came on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 18 yards rushing on nine carries. KU lost to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced

EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Crews attempt to extinguish difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to extinguish a difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka on Monday afternoon. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 3 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, crews were called to a home at 1277 Polk St. with reports of a 2-story home fire. Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia

One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
EMPORIA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
LEAWOOD, KS
LJWORLD

28-year-old identified as man killed in collision with combine

The person who died in an accident involving a pickup truck and a farm combine was Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Blanco was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound in the 500 block of East 1100 Road after 4 p.m. on Saturday when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a northbound John Deere combine, according to a preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the office. Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies work a two-vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carita Whaley, Milford, was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a hay trailer when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta driven by Mary Farley, Wakefield. Farley and her passenger were transported by EMS for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded to the scene and towed the Ford Fiesta.
GEARY COUNTY, KS

