McDonald’s in Topeka set to reopen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka McDonald’s is reopening after being torn down in April of 2022. The new 7,000-square-foot restaurant is combining with the Greater Topeka Partnership on Monday, Oct. 17 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 29th and California McDonalds at 5:30 p.m. “A feature that we are excited about is that we […]
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
KPR Presents: Four Shots in Oskie
Week of October 16, 2022: The story of the 1999 murder, confession, and conviction that shocked the town of Oskaloosa, Kansas. Justin Wingerter is the author of Four Shots in Oskie: Murder and Innocence in Middle America. Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:. 6pm Sundays. 6am Saturdays. Listen to KPR...
Topeka’s Ky Thomas scores first TD as a Jayhawk
NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT)- Ky Thomas ran in a touchdown for KU against Oklahoma on Saturday. Thomas is a Topeka High School graduate and transferred from Minnesota to Kansas over the offseason. Thomas’ touchdown came on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 18 yards rushing on nine carries. KU lost to […]
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
This Halloween, explore all things spectral on these Kansas and Missouri ghost tours
Mercury is out of retrograde and spooky season is upon us. You know what they say — in the days leading up to Halloween, the veil between present and past is thinner than ever. If you love a haunted house — such as The Beast or Macabre Cinema in...
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Crews attempt to extinguish difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to extinguish a difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka on Monday afternoon. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 3 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, crews were called to a home at 1277 Polk St. with reports of a 2-story home fire. Topeka...
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for ex-girlfriend’s murder
A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Smith, in Olathe, Kansas.
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
28-year-old identified as man killed in collision with combine
The person who died in an accident involving a pickup truck and a farm combine was Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Blanco was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound in the 500 block of East 1100 Road after 4 p.m. on Saturday when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a northbound John Deere combine, according to a preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the office. Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas teen sentenced to life for killing mom’s friend with bat after attempting to 'scare' her
TOPEKA, Kansas (TCD) -- A teen was sentenced to life in prison this week for killing his friend’s mother with a baseball bat in April 2021. Shawnee County Court records show Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional and premeditated murder in July. If released, Ballou-Meyer will be under supervision for the rest of his life.
Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
Deputies work a two-vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carita Whaley, Milford, was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a hay trailer when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta driven by Mary Farley, Wakefield. Farley and her passenger were transported by EMS for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded to the scene and towed the Ford Fiesta.
1 killed in Douglas County fatal crash Saturday
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a deadly crash in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
