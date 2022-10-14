Kansas City police find 13-year-old reported missing from Kirkside neighborhood

Update: At 11:20 p.m., Kansas City police said the 13-year-old was found safe.

Kansas City police were asking for help Thursday night to find a 13-year-old boy from the city’s Kirkside neighborhood on the South Side.

Javontez Wilcox was last seen leaving his residence Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. near 117th Terrace and Food Lane, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said Thursday night. Police were investigating his disappearance as a case of a runaway or endangered juvenile.

Police say the boy suffers from a condition that requires daily medication.

Wilcox stands roughly 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 185 pounds, police said. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black T-shirt and white-and-orange tennis shoes at the time he was last seen.

Police were asking anyone with information regarding Wilcox’s whereabouts to call KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.