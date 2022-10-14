A 36-year-old parolee was sentenced Friday to 90 years to life in prison for shooting at a father and son in an unprovoked gang challenge in Santa Ana. John Salgado was convicted in July of firing on Jorge Lopez, an auto body shop owner, and his then-16-year-old son about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2017, at 1909 W. Myrtle St., between Raitt and Fairview streets, Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Cornwell said.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO