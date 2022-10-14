Read full article on original website
Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach
A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Parolee Gets 90 Years to Life for Shooting at Father, Son
A 36-year-old parolee was sentenced Friday to 90 years to life in prison for shooting at a father and son in an unprovoked gang challenge in Santa Ana. John Salgado was convicted in July of firing on Jorge Lopez, an auto body shop owner, and his then-16-year-old son about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2017, at 1909 W. Myrtle St., between Raitt and Fairview streets, Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Cornwell said.
Man Pleads Guilty to Molesting 8-Year-Old Boy
A 34-year-old man faces 18 years to life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a boy repeatedly for two years, starting when the victim was 8. Pedro Elmer Campos pleaded guilty Tuesday to oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years...
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A man who died after being dragged by his own vehicle during a carjacking in the South Los Angeles area was a La Habra resident, authorities said Saturday. Sixty-three-year-old Larry Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A suspect in a July killing was...
Man Killed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting in Santa Ana
A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
Doctor Gets 6 Months In Jail for Inappropriate Messages to Cheerleaders
A physician who volunteered to work at Newport Harbor High School’s sporting events was sentenced Friday to a year in jail for sending sexually charged messages to girls on the cheerleader squad. David Lee Haller, 55, was convicted Aug. 29 of two misdemeanor counts of child annoyance. Orange County...
Man Gets 50 to Life for Gunning Down Wife in Lake Forest
A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for gunning down his wife in front of a Lake Forest hotel two years ago, according to court records obtained Friday. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called at 1:15 p.m. on June 10, 2020, to the...
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
LASD Searching For Missing Palmdale Woman, 36
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
South Gate Police Searching For Runaway Girl, 11
South Gate police asked for the public’s help to find a runaway 11-year-old girl. Edekyne Mariah Madrigal was last seen last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 in South Gate, police said. Madrigal is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 139 pounds. She has brown hair...
Two Arrested for Alleged Holdup on Elsinore Street
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident on the street at gunpoint was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond Friday, while his alleged cohort remained jailed. Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, 18, and Alfredo Dominguez, 23, both of Perris, were arrested and booked into the...
Murder Suspect Arrested After Fatally Injuring Carjacking Victim in Pursuit
A murder suspect was in custody Friday after he carjacked a vehicle in the south Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood, authorities said. About 5 p.m. Thursday, detectives were conducting a surveillance operation in the 5900 block of...
Motorist Arrested in Fatal Hit And Run Crash in Pomona
A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run after a vehicle slammed into a taco stand in Pomona, killing a man and injuring 12 other people, authorities said Saturday. The man who died was identified as Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, according to the...
Man Found Shot to Death in Compton ID’d
A 25-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. The victim was identified as Compton resident Cristian Flores Padilla, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El...
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard west of Van Ness Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The man was...
Norco Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities Sunday identified a 37-year-old woman from Norco who was killed after she was ejected from a motorcycle in Riverside. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday. Several callers reported the driver of the motorcycle and a passenger with major injuries. Authorities said a 2020 Buell motorcycle being driven...
Man, Woman Shot During Argument in Hyde Park
A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Perris Donation Scam Prompts Warning from Authorities
Three teenagers in Perris were caught allegedly soliciting donations to help cover the costs of a funeral that Riverside County sheriff’s officials said Friday was bogus, warning the public not to fall prey to similar scams. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Marshall said that the juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 17,...
Bernstein High School Student Hospitalized Due to Possible Drug Overdose
A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
