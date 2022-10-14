ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA City Council Heads into Weekend in State of Uncertainty Amid Scandal

The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bus Mechanics Set to Strike in Orange County

Orange County is bracing for a bus strike as Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance employees have broken off contract talks and are scheduled to begin their walkout at one minute past midnight Monday morning. Unlike the threatened bus driver strike of earlier this year, the agency does not have enough...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches

Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least 2,800 Customers Without Electricity in Marina del Rey

At least 2,800 customers in the Marina del Rey area were without electricity Saturday, a utility spokesperson told City News Service. The outage occurred at about 8:30 a.m., according to Lourdes Rodriguez of the Department of Water and Power. Full restoration was expected between 1:30 and 2 p.m., Rodriguez said.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified

A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Shot During Argument in Hyde Park

A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach

A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard west of Van Ness Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The man was...
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in SUV Crash on Freeway in South Los Angeles

A person was killed when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 4:25 a.m. on the southbound freeway, at West Florence Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said a person was later...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#El Sereno#Scripps College#Senate#Assembly#The City Council#City News Service
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in East Hollywood Shooting

A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in East Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 2:25 a.m. to Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street east of Normandie Avenue to a drug overdose call but when they arrived they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, said an LAPD spokesman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Santa Ana Man Killed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting

A man who killed in a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana was a resident of that city. He was identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. Officers were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets,...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in SUV Rollover Crash on Freeway in South LA

A man was fatally injured when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. on the southbound freeway at West Florence Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said a person...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood

A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD Searching For Missing Palmdale Woman, 36

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner IDs Motorcyclist Killed in Freeway Crash in Palmdale

Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area. The victim was identified as Jonathan Lechuga, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. The crash occurred at about 5:40...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach

A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames on the sixth floor in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
LONG BEACH, CA

