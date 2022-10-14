Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Pressure Grows Over Weekend for de León & Cedillo to Quit LA City Council
Pressure continued to grow on Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign Sunday in a racism scandal surrounding the city’s redistricting process. Black Lives Matter protesters were staging a campout Sunday morning in front of de León’s home in Eagle Rock, demanding...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Heads into Weekend in State of Uncertainty Amid Scandal
The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
mynewsla.com
Bus Mechanics Set to Strike in Orange County
Orange County is bracing for a bus strike as Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance employees have broken off contract talks and are scheduled to begin their walkout at one minute past midnight Monday morning. Unlike the threatened bus driver strike of earlier this year, the agency does not have enough...
mynewsla.com
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
mynewsla.com
At Least 2,800 Customers Without Electricity in Marina del Rey
At least 2,800 customers in the Marina del Rey area were without electricity Saturday, a utility spokesperson told City News Service. The outage occurred at about 8:30 a.m., according to Lourdes Rodriguez of the Department of Water and Power. Full restoration was expected between 1:30 and 2 p.m., Rodriguez said.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A man who died after being dragged by his own vehicle during a carjacking in the South Los Angeles area was a La Habra resident, authorities said Saturday. Sixty-three-year-old Larry Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A suspect in a July killing was...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified
A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him ‘Wuhan’
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Shot During Argument in Hyde Park
A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach
A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard west of Van Ness Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The man was...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in SUV Crash on Freeway in South Los Angeles
A person was killed when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 4:25 a.m. on the southbound freeway, at West Florence Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said a person was later...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in East Hollywood Shooting
A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in East Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 2:25 a.m. to Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street east of Normandie Avenue to a drug overdose call but when they arrived they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, said an LAPD spokesman.
mynewsla.com
Restaurant Worker Settles Suit Alleging Bosses Preferred the `Armenian Way’
A former dishwasher at a Glendale restaurant has reached a tentative settlement of his lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2019 for taking medical leave, then was told after he objected, “We do things here the Armenian way, not the American way.”. Lawyers for plaintiff Andreh Fazelimoghadam filed...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Man Killed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting
A man who killed in a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana was a resident of that city. He was identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. Officers were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in SUV Rollover Crash on Freeway in South LA
A man was fatally injured when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. on the southbound freeway at West Florence Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said a person...
mynewsla.com
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Palmdale Woman, 36
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Motorcyclist Killed in Freeway Crash in Palmdale
Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area. The victim was identified as Jonathan Lechuga, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. The crash occurred at about 5:40...
mynewsla.com
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach
A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames on the sixth floor in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
