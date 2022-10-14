Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach
A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
mynewsla.com
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Riverside motorcycle crash; DUI suspected
A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and […]
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A man who died after being dragged by his own vehicle during a carjacking in the South Los Angeles area was a La Habra resident, authorities said Saturday. Sixty-three-year-old Larry Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A suspect in a July killing was...
crimevoice.com
Costa Mesa Man Arrested for Carjacking near Fashion Island
A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking two vehicles near Fashion Island before leading police on a pursuit for several miles. Alfredo M. Hopgood finally surrendered to Newport Beach police at nearly 9 PM on October 4th, over five hours after the initial incident occurred. He was booked on a number of charges, including robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police, violating parole, and other firearm and ammunition charges.
foxla.com
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Holdup on Elsinore Street
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident on the street at gunpoint was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond Friday, while his alleged cohort remained jailed. Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, 18, and Alfredo Dominguez, 23, both of Perris, were arrested and booked into the...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Molesting 8-Year-Old Boy
A 34-year-old man faces 18 years to life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a boy repeatedly for two years, starting when the victim was 8. Pedro Elmer Campos pleaded guilty Tuesday to oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Gets 90 Years to Life for Shooting at Father, Son
A 36-year-old parolee was sentenced Friday to 90 years to life in prison for shooting at a father and son in an unprovoked gang challenge in Santa Ana. John Salgado was convicted in July of firing on Jorge Lopez, an auto body shop owner, and his then-16-year-old son about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2017, at 1909 W. Myrtle St., between Raitt and Fairview streets, Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Cornwell said.
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related shooting leaves man dead in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 50 to Life for Gunning Down Wife in Lake Forest
A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for gunning down his wife in front of a Lake Forest hotel two years ago, according to court records obtained Friday. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called at 1:15 p.m. on June 10, 2020, to the...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Palmdale Woman, 36
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
mynewsla.com
Norco Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities Sunday identified a 37-year-old woman from Norco who was killed after she was ejected from a motorcycle in Riverside. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday. Several callers reported the driver of the motorcycle and a passenger with major injuries. Authorities said a 2020 Buell motorcycle being driven...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Arrested in Fatal Hit And Run Crash in Pomona
A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run after a vehicle slammed into a taco stand in Pomona, killing a man and injuring 12 other people, authorities said Saturday. The man who died was identified as Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, according to the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspect Arrested After Fatally Injuring Carjacking Victim in Pursuit
A murder suspect was in custody Friday after he carjacked a vehicle in the south Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood, authorities said. About 5 p.m. Thursday, detectives were conducting a surveillance operation in the 5900 block of...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Compton ID’d
A 25-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. The victim was identified as Compton resident Cristian Flores Padilla, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El...
Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood
Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
