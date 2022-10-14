Read full article on original website
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina Andras
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Third-ranked Piedmont clinches region championship on its homecoming
PIEDMONT – Quarterback Jack Hayes, who already owns all-time state records for touchdown passes and touchdowns accounted for, added three more touchdowns to his total and led third-ranked Piedmont to a 42-16 victory over Geraldine on homecoming. The win sealed the home team’s 18th region championship and moved them...
Gaylesville makes it two in a row with 24-14 victory over Decatur Heritage
GAYLESVILLE – On a night in which Gaylesville named its field in honor of hall of fame coach Roy Knapp, the grandfather of current coach Brian Knapp, the Trojans capped off the festivities with a 24-14 over Class 1A, Region 7 opponent Decatur Heritage on Friday. Keylon Higgins led...
John Welsh accounts for four touchdowns in Class 1A, No. 6 Spring Garden’s domination of Donoho
SPRING GARDEN – John Welsh ran for 121 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns. He also caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Chapel Pope and recovered a fumble on defense to lead Class 1A, No. 6 Spring Garden to a 43-14 Region 6 football victory over Donoho on Friday.
Students Graduate From Gadsden State’s GED Program
Oxford, Ala. — Gadsden State Community College’s Adult Education Services hosted a graduation ceremony for 46 students earning their general equivalency diploma. The milestone event was held Oct. 4 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. “This is our first graduation since before the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Matthew...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Amazing guest chefs and food authors will be at Pepper Place this Saturday, Oct. 15—details here
You can never go wrong with hitting up The Farmer’s Market at Pepper Place on Saturdays, but this Saturday is going to be extra special. Keep reading for all the deets on Super Wellness Day at the Market featuring incredible guest chefs and food authors this Saturday, October 15.
Forrest Cemetery hosts A Walk Through Time
Photo: Mike Beacham portrays Mike Foster during the 2016 A Walk Through Time event. In this year’s event, Beacham will portray Bob Higgins (1850-1894). (Messenger file photo) The 13th annual Walk Through Time event will be held in Forrest Cemetery this Sunday, October 16 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
Carmen Suzette Rainey & Brandon Thomas Brown
March 12, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at The Locale. Carmen says her and Brandon’s relationship is built on love and laughter, and it was important to the couple that their wedding day encapsulate both core qualities. The pair was married by the bride’s father in front of all their family and friends. Guests were then led into the reception by the wedding band in a Mardi Gras-style second line, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. The wedding colors — blush, gold, black and ivory — were incorporated into the lighting and decor as guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail hour, extravagant dinner and dancing well into the night.
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
Northport Planning for Separate Water Park, Adventure Park and Sports Complex
Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg is planning to build more than just a water park in the city -- he hopes to see an adventure park and a sports complex built on three separate sites simultaneously, he told the Thread Friday. Hogg has long been a proponent of brining...
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
Anniston police need help locating missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. — Anniston police need help locating a man who was last seen on Sept. 21. Officials said Deangelo Shaquill Lepaul Allen was seen in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. Authorities said Allen may have a condition that impairs his judgment. Police describe Allen as...
Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6
Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
Fall festivals and Halloween events
CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
