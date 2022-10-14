ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas Football depth has unexpected mid-week changes

By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6Efd_0iYLhQex00

The initial depth chart only had a single change to it from last week, but some midweek developments means that Saturday's lineup will look a bit different

The Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, and as we expected, the depth chart hasn't changed much. Even in places where it probably should have.

Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning. Players in italics are not expected to play due to mid-week updates

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels
Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison

Wide Receivers

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold
Kevin Terry OR
Tanaka Scott

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner
Steven McBride

Tight End

Mason Fairchild
Trevor Kardell OR
Jared Casey

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.
Jackson Satterwhite

Left Guard

Dominick Puni
Armaj Reed-Adams

Center

Mike Novitsky
Deondre Doiron

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr
Nolan Gorczycka

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue
James Livingston

Defensive Line

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson

Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young OR
Rich Miller

Rich Miller
Eriq Gilyard

Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill

Defensive Secondary

Cornerback

Cobee Bryant
Kalon Gervin

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.
Edwin White-Schultz

Cornerback

Mello Dotson
Monte' McGary OR
Shaad Dabney

Kickoffs

Tabor Allen
Jacob Borcila

Placekicker

Jacob Borcila
Tabor Allen

Punter

Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison

Long Snapper

Luke Hosford
Emory Duggar

Punt Returner

O.J. Burroughs
Devin Neal

Kick Returner

Kenny Logan
Luke Grimm

Holder

Reis Vernon

Takeaways

There are a few changes that aren't reflected in the depth chart above.

  • Lance Leipold has already announced that Jalon Daniels will not be playing this week. Jason Bean will be starting in his place, and Ethan Vasko will serve as the backup.
  • Steven McBride is no longer with the team. He no longer appears on the official Kansas roster. Leipold indicated that it was not a disciplinary decision.

Additionally, O.J. Burroughs has replaced Luke Grimm as the primary punt returner. He has been serving in that role for the last couple weeks and performed fairly well.

Overall though, there are no surprises in the depth chart for this week.

