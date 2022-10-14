Kansas Football depth has unexpected mid-week changes

The initial depth chart only had a single change to it from last week, but some midweek developments means that Saturday's lineup will look a bit different

The Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, and as we expected, the depth chart hasn't changed much. Even in places where it probably should have.

Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning. Players in italics are not expected to play due to mid-week updates

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels

Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR

Ky Thomas OR

Sevion Morrison

Wide Receivers

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm

Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold

Kevin Terry OR

Tanaka Scott

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner

Steven McBride

Tight End

Mason Fairchild

Trevor Kardell OR

Jared Casey

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.

Jackson Satterwhite

Left Guard

Dominick Puni

Armaj Reed-Adams

Center

Mike Novitsky

Deondre Doiron

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr

Nolan Gorczycka

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue

James Livingston

Defensive Line

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps

Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt

Eddie Wilson



Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson

Caleb Taylor OR

D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee

Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young OR

Rich Miller

Eriq Gilyard

Taiwan Berryhill

Lorenzo McCaskill

Defensive Secondary

Cornerback

Cobee Bryant

Kalon Gervin

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR

Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.

Edwin White-Schultz

Cornerback

Mello Dotson

Monte' McGary OR

Shaad Dabney

Kickoffs

Tabor Allen

Jacob Borcila

Placekicker

Jacob Borcila

Tabor Allen

Punter

Reis Vernon

Grayden Addison

Long Snapper

Luke Hosford

Emory Duggar

Punt Returner

O.J. Burroughs

Devin Neal

Kick Returner

Kenny Logan

Luke Grimm

Holder

Reis Vernon

Takeaways

There are a few changes that aren't reflected in the depth chart above.

Lance Leipold has already announced that Jalon Daniels will not be playing this week. Jason Bean will be starting in his place, and Ethan Vasko will serve as the backup.

Steven McBride is no longer with the team. He no longer appears on the official Kansas roster. Leipold indicated that it was not a disciplinary decision.

Additionally, O.J. Burroughs has replaced Luke Grimm as the primary punt returner. He has been serving in that role for the last couple weeks and performed fairly well.

Overall though, there are no surprises in the depth chart for this week.

