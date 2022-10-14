Kansas Football depth has unexpected mid-week changes
The initial depth chart only had a single change to it from last week, but some midweek developments means that Saturday's lineup will look a bit different
The Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, and as we expected, the depth chart hasn't changed much. Even in places where it probably should have.
Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning. Players in italics are not expected to play due to mid-week updates
Quarterback
Jalon Daniels
Jason Bean
Running Back
Devin Neal OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison
Wide Receivers
Slot Receiver
Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien
X Receiver
Lawrence Arnold
Kevin Terry OR
Tanaka Scott
Z Receiver
Quentin Skinner
Steven McBride
Tight End
Mason Fairchild
Trevor Kardell OR
Jared Casey
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Earl Bostick Jr.
Jackson Satterwhite
Left Guard
Dominick Puni
Armaj Reed-Adams
Center
Mike Novitsky
Deondre Doiron
Right Guard
Michael Ford Jr
Nolan Gorczycka
Right Tackle
Bryce Cabeldue
James Livingston
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher
Defensive Tackle
Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson
Defensive Tackle
Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers
Defensive End
Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson
Linebackers
Craig Young OR
Rich Miller
Rich Miller
Eriq Gilyard
Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill
Defensive Secondary
Cornerback
Cobee Bryant
Kalon Gervin
Safety
O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant
Safety
Kenny Logan Jr.
Edwin White-Schultz
Cornerback
Mello Dotson
Monte' McGary OR
Shaad Dabney
Kickoffs
Tabor Allen
Jacob Borcila
Placekicker
Jacob Borcila
Tabor Allen
Punter
Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison
Long Snapper
Luke Hosford
Emory Duggar
Punt Returner
O.J. Burroughs
Devin Neal
Kick Returner
Kenny Logan
Luke Grimm
Holder
Reis Vernon
Takeaways
There are a few changes that aren't reflected in the depth chart above.
- Lance Leipold has already announced that Jalon Daniels will not be playing this week. Jason Bean will be starting in his place, and Ethan Vasko will serve as the backup.
- Steven McBride is no longer with the team. He no longer appears on the official Kansas roster. Leipold indicated that it was not a disciplinary decision.
Additionally, O.J. Burroughs has replaced Luke Grimm as the primary punt returner. He has been serving in that role for the last couple weeks and performed fairly well.
Overall though, there are no surprises in the depth chart for this week.
